These are the highest paying jobs in Florida that don't require a college degree

Florida's student debt is over $100 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Federal Student Aid site. That puts Florida students at the third highest amount of federal student loan debt, behind California ($146.7 billion) and Texas ($112.7 billion).

The average federal student loan for Florida borrowers was $38,065, as of September 2023.

With the cost of tuition and fees to attend a public college in the United States soaring, many high schoolers are seeking alternative paths instead of a four-year degree. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported there are more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college last year.

There's several high-paying jobs in the state that don’t require a degree, and some of these occupations earn more than double the average salary of Floridians who graduated college.

10 highest paying jobs in Florida that don’t require a college degree

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here are 10 high-paying occupations in the state that don’t always require a college degree and their annual mean wage.

Why are students ditching traditional 4-year degrees?

According to a 2023 report by Junior Achievement and Citizens, they found high schoolers are concerned about the cost of a college education and anxiety about taking on student debt.

Surveying 1,000 teenagers about their post-high school plans, the found that the biggest concerns were:

Cost of post-high school education - 57%

Student debt - 50%

Uncertainty about career goals - 36%

Moving and living away from home - 33%

Not knowing if post-high school education is worth the time and money - 24%

The report says more than 75% of high schoolers say that a two-year or technical certification is enough, adding only 41% believe they must have a four-year degree to get a good job.

What is Florida's education ranking compared to other states?

According to WalletHub's report back in 2023, the Sunshine State placed 21st out of 50.

Wallethub's score reflected the state’s low percentage of degree holders and the 18th-worst racial gap in educational attainment in the country. But Florida did score in the top 50th percentiles in the average university quality and gender gap categories.

Florida did see the top of some categories, placing 11th in the quality of its universities and placed first in the gender gap category for the smallest gender gap in education.

Here’s how Florida ranked in some of WalletHub’s key individual categories:

35th, Percentage of high school diploma holders

32nd, Percentage of associate's degree holders or college-experienced adults

26th, Percentage of bachelor’s degree holders

27th, Percentage of graduate or professional degree holders

11th, Average university quality

32nd, Racial gap in educational attainment

1st, Gender gap in educational attainment

Here are the 10 most educated U.S. states

According to the study, Massachusetts was ranked in first place overall, seeing the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders and graduate or professional degree holders. It also took second place in the average university quality category.

Here are the top 10 states:

Massachusetts Vermont Maryland Connecticut Colorado Virginia New Jersey New Hampshire Minnesota Washington

Here are the 10 least educated U.S. states

According to WalletHub’s rankings, West Virginia scores in the bottom five for individual categories, too, like percentage of associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate or professional degree holders and average university quality.

West Virginia Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Nevada Kentucky New Mexico Texas

Contributing reporting: Lianna Norman, USA Today Network Florida

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida jobs: Here's 10 high-paying jobs that don't require a degree