Higher education news: How Georgetown College became debt-free, meet UK’s head distiller

Donations totaling $28 million to Georgetown College have eliminated the school’s long-term debt, meaning the college is now operating debt-free.

Donations from 46 alumni, trustees and community members made paying off the school’s debt possible, the college announced in May. The largest donation came from Robert Wilson, an alumni, and the Pheasant Hill Foundation, who donated $16 million — the largest single donation in Georgetown College’s history. Additional donations brought the total to $28 million.

“This is a transformational moment for the college,” President Rosemary Allen said. “In an era when many small colleges are struggling to survive, the elimination of our long-term institutional debt provides us a stable foundation for future growth.”

Because of these donations, Georgetown will now be able to focus on community partners and investing in workforce development, Allen said. The school is planning a celebration of the donations during homecoming later this year.

College of Design dean named at UK

Ned Crankshaw, who has been the acting dean of the University of Kentucky College of Design, will move into the role permanently beginning July 1, the university announced last week.

Crankshaw has been acting dean since August 2022. Before that, he was the chair of the Department of Landscape Architecture from 2010 to 2022. Crankshaw noted his excitement to lead the college, especially as it moves into the newly renovated Grey Design Building that brings students in all of the design courses into one location.

“The exposure of our disciplines to each other is enriching our students’ educational experiences and encouraging creative and research collaborations between faculty members,” Crankshaw said. “This is an optimistic and energizing time in the college, and I am glad to be continuing as dean.”

Before coming to UK, Crankshaw taught at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and the Iowa State University College of Design. He has won multiple national awards for his teaching, including the Outstanding Administrator award from the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture last year.

“Professor Crankshaw has demonstrated excellent leadership of the College of Design in his tenure as acting dean,” said UK Provost Robert DiPaola. “His understanding of the needs of the college and its faculty, staff and students helped guide the transition into the new Gray Design Building and he has continued facilitating the college’s growth.”

Head distiller of James B. Beam Institute named

The first head distiller of the University of Kentucky James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits has been named.

Glenna Joyce is a UK alumna who has experience in the distilling industry and previously worked as the education coordinator at the Institute. As head distiller, she will oversee all aspects of spirit production.

“Being at the Beam Institute is exciting because we aren’t necessarily limited by making a profit; the work we do is driven by passion and a desire for innovation,” Joyce said.

The Beam Institute is designed to expand bourbon and spirit education, with a focus on research and advancement in the whiskey industry. It filled its first barrel of bourbon earlier this year.

“Glenna is an excellent communicator and educator; she connects with students and truly listens to them,” said Beam Institute Director Seth DeBolt. “Not only that, but she has worked with many across the industry, from the distilling team at Suntory Global Spirits to many craft producers. She is the perfect person to be the Beam Institute’s first head distiller and inspire the next generation.”

Longtime UK dean announces plans to retire

Nancy Cox, who has been the dean of the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment since 2014, announced plans to retire later this summer.

Cox has been at UK for more than 20 years, and the dean for a decade. Since 2020, Cox has been the vice president for land-grant engagement, leading the university in its land-grant mission of education and research in agriculture and science.

“Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is at the heart of UK’s land-grant mission — educating and preparing young people to better our state, serving in every community of the Commonwealth,” Cox said. “It has been my honor to help lead those efforts for more than 20 years at UK — in research, extension, guiding the college and forging new efforts to expand our land-grant mission through expanded engagement efforts.”

Cox will continue to serve as dean and vice president until a new dean is selected, the university said.

“Nancy is irreplaceable as a leader,” UK President Eli Capilouto said, “Her legacy and commitment are profound examples for us to follow as we continue our work as stewards of a sacred promise to be Kentucky’s university in all that we do.”