Higher ed news: EKU to take SNAP benefits on-campus, new associate provost at UK

Eastern Kentucky University is now the first college in Kentucky to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at its on-campus store, the university announced in April.

Students can use SNAP benefits at the POD convenience store on campus. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, one in four college students do not have adequate access to food products and experience food insecurity.

“Part of being the School of Opportunity is making sure that students have access to basic needs and resources to support their personal and educational success,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “By becoming the first university in Kentucky to accept SNAP benefits on campus, we are keeping our promise to make higher education affordable and accessible for our region and the Commonwealth as a whole.”

The university worked with Aramark, the food provider at EKU, to ensure they were in compliance with SNAP requirements. Staple food items, like pasta, cereal, milk and fruit are offered at POD. SNAP benefits can be used this semester, and the university plans to extend the acceptance of the SNAP benefits to other convenience stores across campus.

UK names new associate provost

The University of Kentucky has named Brandi Frisby as the associate provost for academic affairs, effective May 13.

Frisby will oversee academics, institutional effectiveness and accreditation, according to the university.

“I look forward to leveraging my expertise to contribute to the academic programs and transdisciplinary collaborations and to support the mission of the university with my unique strengths, passion and talent while continuing the positive momentum of the university,” Frisby said.

She has been the acting dean of the College of Communication and Information at UK since October, and has been a UK employee since 2010. She’s held several roles in the college, including senior associate dean and associate dean for student success.

“As the associate provost for academic affairs, Dr. Frisby will use her extensive leadership experience to advance our mission to provide our students with the education and preparation they will need to be future leaders,” said UK Provost Robert DiPaola. “I know that she will continue positively impacting UK and our Commonwealth in her new role.”

Transylvania announces three-year degree track

Transylvania University announced a three-year path to graduation to start this fall.

The program, called Accelerate, recognizes work and credits earned prior to enrolling, like dual credit, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate. Students will work with their admissions counselor to apply prior credits to their Transylvania degree, allowing them to graduate in three years instead of four. Each student in the program will have a plan “tailored to ensure a smooth three-year graduation path,” the university said.

“We know that some high school students complete a significant amount of college-level work,” said Rebecca Thomas, vice president for academic affairs and dean. “The Accelerate program lets these students take maximum advantage of what they have already accomplished, while still having the rigorous academic experience that Transylvania University is known for.”