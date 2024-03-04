High winds and warm temperatures to end the weekend

Winds picked up once again across New Mexico today with warmer temperatures. Low humidity levels, along with these high winds, warm temperatures, and an unstable atmosphere has caused fire danger across the majority of eastern New Mexico.

Portions of southern Colorado saw some wintry precipitation today, bring up to 6″ in some locales. As we head overnight, we will see some high level clouds moving through the state along with seasonable low temperatures. Winds will die down slightly but remain a bit breezy.

Winds will die down early week as temperatures take a slight dip. Highs will still be warmer than average through the middle of next week statewide. There are signs that a storm may bring back rain and snow chances to New Mexico late week.

