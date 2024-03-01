High winds tear through North Country

Mar. 1—ELIZABETHTOWN — High winds pelted the region Wednesday night, downing trees and utility lines and knocking out power to thousands.

At the peak of the windstorm Thursday, 6,000 power customers were out in Northern New York.

Wind gusts were clocked at 74 mph in Ticonderoga in Essex County, and 66 mph in Ellenburg in Clinton County.

ESSEX COUNTY

Essex County Office of Emergency Services Director Matthew Watts said first responders and power utilities were kept busy all night answering wind damage calls.

"There was significant damage from the wind storm last night (Wednesday)," Watts said.

"Our dispatch center handled over 300 calls for storm related emergencies. Currently there are still about 500 NYSEG (New York State Electric and Gas) customers and 2,500 National Grid customers without power."

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles an hour or higher were reported throughout the region at times Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

"Both utilities are working non-stop to restore service," Watts said.

"Almost every fire department was out at some point last night clearing trees and marking power lines that were down. Calls tapered off around midnight."

He said the Essex County E911 Dispatch Center in Elizabethtown went into overdrive to handle all the calls.

"Our dispatchers handled the flooding of calls flawlessly and did an outstanding job," Watts said.

"Thank you to all the first responders who went out and provided services during the storm."

Power in Port Henry and Moriah flickered around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon but came back on.

Many residents of Essex County awoke to downed trees and power lines Thursday morning. Highs were only in the low 20s Thursday with significant winds throughout the day.

Bridge Road in Crown Point was closed with three fallen trees until they could be removed. The road connects to the Champlain Bridge to Vermont.

"Tonight (Wednesday) the roads are dangerous," Bob Hamilton said on social media.

"Trees falling down, branches, etc. I just drove from AuSable to North Hudson. Anyone driving on Route 9N to Upper Jay, be aware of a large tree down across the whole road and shoulders."

He said the roads were covered in branches, leaves and pine cones.

"Be careful in windy spots," he said.

"My car got pushed once by the wind. It shoved me out of my lane on 9N between Upper Jay and Keene. On Route 9 in north half of North Hudson there are four trees down."

CLINTON COUNTY

Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said fire departments throughout the county were busy Wednesday night handling calls for trees down, wires down and pole fires all related to the high winds.

Winds were recorded up to 66 mph at the NYS Mesonet station in Ellenburg, which was second only to a recording of 74 mph in Ticonderoga, Day said.

The Ellenburg station was still recording winds up to 55 mph in Ellenburg as of mid-day Thursday.

Day said the county handled 231 calls to 911 between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight when the winds subsided. The majority of those calls were storm related, he said.

"The office of Emergency Services coordinated directly with NYSEG staff on over 60 individual locations with verified utility impacts," Day said.

NYSEG said Thursday that its storm response team was working to ensure damaged equipment was made safe and power was restored as quickly and safely as possible.

There were more than 4,000 customers who lost power overnight due to the storm.

As of mid-day Thursday, NYSEG reported that 398 customers were still out in Clinton County with the most in Ellenburg (100) and Saranac (99).

In Essex County, there were 518 NYSEG customers will without power with 239 of them in Lewis.

In Franklin County there were 36 out of power with 26 of them in Constable.

Day said work for Emergency Services continued to be busy on Thursday.

"We continue today with calls for trees and wires as a result of the wind, however, call volume is much lighter than it was overnight," he said.

Friday is predicted to be cloudy, giving way to sun by the afternoon, and milder, with highs in the low 40s.