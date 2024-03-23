High winds, rain and snow moves into New Mexico this weekend

An early spring storm system will move into New Mexico this weekend. High winds, snow and rain will develop by Sunday afternoon.

Friday afternoon was one of the warmest days so far this year across New Mexico. High temperatures almost hit 70° in Albuquerque with the upper 70s and low 80s in southern New Mexico. Changes are on the way starting Saturday with an increase in cloud cover all across New Mexico. South and southwesterly winds will also pick up across the state. Temperatures will still be warm though despite the cloud cover.

An early spring storm system will move into New Mexico on Sunday. A strong cold front will sweep across the state from west to east Sunday morning. Rain and mountain snow will develop along and behind this cold front, but could skip out on the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the day Sunday with cooler temperatures. The biggest impacts from the snow will be above 8,000′ in the northern mountains. High winds develop Sunday afternoon with potentially damaging wind gusts across southern and eastern New Mexico where 60 to 70 mph wind gusts will be possible. ‘ High winds develop Sunday afternoon with potentially damaging wind gusts across southern and eastern New Mexico where 60 to 70 mph wind gusts will be possible.

Snow levels may drop to as low as 5,500′ Sunday night into Monday morning, when snow may accumulate in western parts of the state and the Upper Rio Grande Valley. On Monday, accumulating snow will impact northeastern New Mexico, with more scattered rain and snow showers across the state. A few thunderstorms may even be possible in the western half of New Mexico. Winds will stay breezy Monday. More scattered rain and snow showers return Tuesday.

Warmer and drier weather returns Wednesday. Windy weather will return again too by the end of next week.

