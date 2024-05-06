High winds pushing through the state

Winds have picked up across the state today with gusts upwards of 55 mph in some locations. Otherwise we have seen moisture building into northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado, bringing rain and even some high elevation snow.

Overnight, winds will die down slightly but still remain breezy as skies slowly begin to clear from west to east. Temperatures for northern parts of the region will be flirting with freezing while milder temperatures will be in store for southern portions.

Even stronger wind gusts will develop Monday afternoon, with westerly winds gusting to as high as 65 mph across parts of the state. Areas of blowing dust will be likely both Monday and Tuesday, along with a very high fire danger. Wind speeds will begin a downward trend on Tuesday, with lighter winds in store by the end of the week.

