High winds, heavy snow and rain developing tonight

A cold front will bring heavy snow, rain and strong canyon winds into New Mexico tonight. Snow and rain showers continue through the weekend.

It’s been a quieter day for much of New Mexico Thursday. Light snow has fallen in the northern mountains, with heavier snow at the Raton Pass. Snow and rain showers are picking up tonight as a backdoor cold front is moving through New Mexico. This backdoor cold front will bring wind gusts as high as 55 to 75 mph by Friday morning into Albuquerque. Meanwhile, it will also bring in high winds from Socorro to Grants and Farmington Friday. With the high winds, near-blizzard conditions may be possible Friday morning in the East Mountains. Heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains, East Mountains and west-central New Mexico with rainfall in the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. This activity will begin to taper off Friday evening, but the high winds won’t die down until Friday night.

Another round of showers and snow will begin to develop in western New Mexico Friday evening. This band will make it to the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday morning. This could once again bring travel problems to western parts of the state starting Friday night. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the day Saturday. Another round of rain and snow will develop on Sunday.

The storm system responsible for all this rain and snow will continue to sit and spin west of New Mexico into early next week, continuing to bring isolated rain and mountain snow showers across parts of the state into at least next Wednesday. The low pressure system will then start to move eastward on Wednesday. Isolated rain and mountain snow showers will continue though into the end of next week with warmer weather returning.

