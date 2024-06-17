High winds forecasted as firefighters battle Post Fire in Southern California

A brush fire off Interstate 5 near Gorman that grew to 15,610 acres Monday morning and burned hundreds of acres in Ventura County was 8% contained, officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Post Fire, started in Los Angeles County and entered Ventura County near Hungry Valley late Saturday night, burning into wilderness in the southeastern portion of the Los Padres National Forest, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The fire initially erupted around 1:45 p.m. Saturday near the small community of Gorman in northwest LA County, near the border with Kern and Ventura counties. It quickly grew to thousands of acres, according to Los Angeles County fire and sheriff reports. The cause remained under investigation.

California State Parks evacuated about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley park Saturday, fire officials said. Pyramid Lake had been closed due to fire threat. Two commercial properties had been damaged and two remained under threat, fire officials said.

U.S. Forest Service crews from Los Padres National Forest fought flames Sunday on the Post Fire, which started outside Gorman on Saturday.

By Monday, approximately 130 Ventura County firefighters were on scene with a total of 1,148 firefighters assigned to the incident, said Andy VanSciver, a spokesman for Ventura County Fire. On Sunday afternoon, the fire was 2% contained.

The fire was burning in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest in steep terrain, VanSciver said. Aircraft was being used to knock down hot spots and hand crews are building fire containment lines, he said.

One person camping in Hungry Valley suffered minor burn injuries from the fire and was taken to a hospital, VanSciver said.

The National Weather Service had also issued a red flag warning Monday, indicating a heightened wildfire risk, VanSciver said.

The red flag warning, in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, forecasted gusty northwest to north winds shifting to the northeast combining with low to very low humidity for the Interstate 5 corridor in northwest Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains, according to the weather service.

The weather service also issued a high-wind warning with winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Andrew Madsen, a spokesman with Los Padres National Forest, said the blaze had only really crept into a small portion of the national forest but their U.S. Forest Service crews were among the many agencies assisting.

Much of the land burning is part of the Angeles National Forest, Madsen noted, but the terrain is similar to neighboring federal land. It's steep, rugged, and filled with chaparral and scrub brush, he said.

The past two rainy seasons have also seeded a "bumper crop" of grass, which he described as a "flashy fuel." The grass carries the fire into the thicker vegetation. The fire was also being fanned by winds, which can be unpredictable, Madsen said.

"That's always the wildcard in any of this," he said.

An evacuation order was in place Monday for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, including the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. Evacuation warnings remained in place for communities south of Hungry Valley.

A unified command with Los Angeles County and Ventura County fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service is overseeing the incident. Authorities directed people to www.vcemergency.com for more information on the fire and evacuations.

