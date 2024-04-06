High winds cause tree to crush car in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW)- Heavy winds on Saturday were strong enough to cause damage in one family’s yard in El Dorado.

The winds caused an old tree to be uprooted and fall over onto a car parked. The family that lives there is finding ways to have the tree removed because the city won’t remove it. So, they used a chainsaw to cut it up.

Oklahoma authorities provide update on missing Kansas women

It happened in the 900 block of South Shelden Street, where the family was going about their day when suddenly, a tree in their front yard was knocked over.

“We heard something outside. I thought it was just a limb that came down, and then we got a phone call saying that the tree had actually come down. We came outside and noticed it was on top of the car, and the whole tree had fallen over,” Michelle and Derek Stover said.

The insurance company said their daughter’s car was totaled. Luckily, some good samaritans came over to help them move the tree off the car.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.