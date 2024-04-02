High winds bring Mackinac Bridge to partial closure

The Mackinac Bridge is under a partial closure due to high winds Tuesday evening.

Under the closure, only passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks can travel across the bridge, per the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Drivers must go 20 miles per hour or less and be prepared to stop, exercising caution.

The straits area are seeing high winds between 50 to 64 miles per hour, as of 6:43 p.m.

Bridge personnel are stationed on both sides of the bridge to provide guidance to drivers amid the weather conditions.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Partial closure, reduced speed on Mackinac Bridge amid high winds