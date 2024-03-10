High Wind Warning issued throughout SW Virginia regions

(WFXR)– The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in regions throughout Southwest Virginia due to current wind forecasts.

Areas under the warning and are expected to be impacted by strong winds are:

Roanoke County

Floyd County

Carroll County

Grayson County

City of Galax

City of Salem

City of Floyd

City of Roanoke

According to the warning, northwest winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph. Power outages are also expected due to potential blown-down trees and power lines.

If traveling through these regions, drive with caution and be aware of your surroundings.

The warning is in effect until noon on Monday, March 11.

