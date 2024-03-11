High wind advisory in effect into tonight for Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

A wind advisory is in effect for Lower Hudson Valley until 11 p.m. Monday evening.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts Monday could average around 30 to 40 miles per hour but could reach to 50 miles per hour or more. High wind advisories are present in much of the East Coast, from Massachusetts to Maryland.

Workers clear downed power lines on route 172 in Bedford March 11, 2024. Route 172 was closed at Pine Brook Road and Loop Road through the morning.

Local commuters are already facing challenges this morning as wind gusts knocked down tree limbs and power lines, blocking some major roadways.

In Bedford, power lines are down on Route 172 near Pound Ridge Road. Traffic is blocked at the intersection of Pine Brook Road and Loop Road.

NYSEG reported 44 outages as a result of the downed lines. Orange and Rockland is reporting 36 outages as of 7:30 a.m. and ConEd is reporting only six.

O&R said in a news release Sunday it would mobilize 200 extra contractors to its emergency response team for line repairs and tree removal starting 6 a.m.

Route 172 in Bedford was closed during the morning hours March 11, 2024 after high winds brought down the power lines several hundred yards east of the intersection of Pine Brook Road and Loop Road.

The power company said it urges residents not to touch or approach downed wires, as they could still be active. If there are downed wires in your area, call your local energy provider or the police.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hudson Valley weather: High winds, some power outages, road issues