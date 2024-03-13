How high is the wildfire risk in Stanislaus County? See the danger on this interactive map

As wildfire season approaches in California, what’s the risk for Stanislaus County?

Using data collected in March 2023 and risk assessments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has created a map that shows which counties across the United States are the most at risk for wildfires.

FEMA looked at expected annual loss, which calculates the costs of natural disasters, as well as social vulnerability, which determines how social groups will be affected by disasters. The agency also explored community resilience — how well people prepare for natural disasters and how quickly communities bounce back following the event.

FEMA used these factors to rate each county’s wildfire risk from very low, relatively low, relatively moderate, relatively high to very high.

Here’s how the agency rated Stanislaus County:

What’s the wildfire risk in Stanislaus County?

Smoke hangs over downtown Modesto, Calif. at 9th and I streets Friday November 16, 2018. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has extended an Air Quality Alert for Stanislaus County and surrounding areas because of the California Wildfires.

According to the map, here’s the wildfire risk in Stanislaus County:

Risk index: Relatively moderate

Expected annual loss from wildfires: $2.8 million

Frequency: 0.8% chance per year

Historic loss ratio: Relatively moderate

Recorded wildfires in Stanislaus County

According to archives from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the last reported wildfire in Stanislaus County was in 2021.

In May 2021, the Mile Fire burned through 508 Acres acres in the outskirts of the county near 28 Mile Road.

During the summer of 2020, one of the largest fires in California’s recorded history burned through 394,600 acres across five counties, including Stanislaus.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire raged through the mountain range west of Patterson in Stanislaus County. As a result, six people were injured, 225 structures were destroyed and an additional 26 structures were damaged.

The smaller Sperry Fire and Diablo Fire also burned that same year.

Are wildfires getting worse in California?

A fisheye view of the Donnell fire as it surrounds Highway 108 near the Dardanelle Resort in Tuolumne County on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

While most wildfires occur between April and October, “California faces the risk of wildfires all year now” due to the warmer and drier weather patterns, according to CalMatters.

According to the California Air Resources Board, climate change — primarily caused by burning fossil fuels — is making wildfires worse in California.

“Since 1950, the area burned by California wildfires each year has been increasing, as spring and summer temperatures have warmed and spring snowmelt has occurred earlier,” the board’s website stated.

The Dixie Fire burns near Highway 70 on July 21, 2021, in the Feather River canyon in Plumas County. The blaze is the largest-single source wildfire in California history.

The recent “hotter” drought has led wildfires to intensify and rapidly spread across the state.

“Of the 20 largest fires in California’s history, eight have occurred (since 2017),” the website stated.

In 2023, a total of 7,127 wildfires burned across California, according to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As a result of those fires, 324, 917 acres burned, four people lost their lives and 71 structures were either destroyed or damaged.

As of Monday, California has seen 172 wildfires so far this year, according to the agency.

