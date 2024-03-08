It’s high time for New Jersey to lead and adopt a 100% clean energy standard

This legislative session, New Jersey policymakers have an opportunity to pass critical legislation that will bring high quality union jobs, reduce toxic air pollution and improve the state’s resilience against the growing threats of climate change.

The Clean Energy Act of 2023 (S2978), sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, accelerates New Jersey’s clean energy transition by requiring statewide utilities to deliver 100% clean electricity by 2035, meaning that when you turn on the lights in your house, cook dinner on your induction stove, or charge up your electric car before the morning commute, all of the energy you’re using will come from clean energy sources like wind or solar. This would be a monumental but manageable transition for our state: currently, New Jersey gets a little less than a quarter of its electricity from renewables, and most of these sources are located out of our state, leaving us out of tens of thousands of good paying clean energy jobs.

There has never been a better moment for legislators to pass this law. New Jersey residents have already experienced the devastating effects of climate change firsthand, and gas utilities are already beginning to request eye-popping double-digit rate hikes to cover the cost of maintaining New Jersey’s aging, polluting natural gas system. From hotter and more deadly summers to more frequent natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy, which killed three dozen people, caused $30 billion in damages, and destroyed 346,000 homes, New Jerseyans can’t afford for the state to delay acting any longer. By passing this law, legislators will lay the groundwork for a New Jersey free from fossil fuels.

This law is also being introduced at a moment when New Jerseyans are set to take advantage of more than $183 million in federal incentives to adopt everything from electric vehicles to better home insulation and highly efficient electric equipment like heat pumps Plus, the state has recently doubled down on its efforts to galvanize the transition to clean and healthy homes. In total, the New Jersey has committed to $2 billion annually to make buildings in our state cleaner and more climate resilient, and just last month Gov. Phil Murphy joined eight other states to commit to policies that will help heat pumps reach 65% of all HVAC sales by 2030 and 90% of all HVAC sales by 2040.

The fossil fuels we burn to power our cars and heat our homes are the top two sources of greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey. Bill S2978 will ensure that we can slash emissions across every sector of the economy, creating a future with cleaner air and healthier communities.

As we make this necessary transition, we can’t leave low-income residents behind or forgo the reliability of our energy grid. It’s essential that this new standard keeps costs down, our lights on, our heat humming, and brings new high-quality jobs to the state. I’m heartened by the provisions in the bill that specifically protect ratepayers from skyrocketing energy prices that have been impacting all Americans. I’m also buoyed by a new report which shows that New Jersey is the 4th fastest-growing state for clean energy jobs — growing 2.5 times faster than the state’s overall economy. In 2023, the clean energy sector alone accounted for 56,000 jobs. The Clean Energy Act of 2023 will create around 24,000 new family-sustaining union jobs in the next decade for roles building, operating, and maintaining electricity generators, an additional 10,000 jobs in large-scale solar, and about 7,000 jobs in offshore wind.

For too long, the fossil fuel industry and other special interest groups have worked overtime to spread misinformation and delay New Jersey’s clean energy future, putting industry profits above people’s health and economic well-being. Yet despite this pressure, New Jersey legislators recognize that a future for New Jersey powered by 100% clean energy is not only feasible, but achievable. Legislators have a real opportunity to make New Jersey a leader and move us boldly toward a healthier, more sustainable, more affordable future by getting us to 100% clean energy by 2035.

Eric Miller is the senior policy advocate for New Jersey, Climate & Energy for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ needs a 100 percent clean energy standard