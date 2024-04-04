‘So high on THC,’ Excessive horn honking traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The traffic stop of a woman who police said was honking her car horn excessively led to drug and weapons charges, according to police department documents.

Desha Rodenbeek was arrested on Jan. 16 after documents indicated that two Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) officers noticed her honking excessively at another vehicle near the Boulder Highway exit.

When police asked Rodenbeek why she was honking excessively, she allegedly told officers she was cut off in traffic and was upset, according to the report.

The police document said the officer noted Rodenbeek’s pupils were constricted, and she could not focus on specific topics.

The police report indicated that Rodenbeek had a glass bong in the center cup holder of her car and couldn’t maintain her balance during a one leg stand. According to documents, Rodenbeek told officers that she was “so high on THC.”

Officers found a gun in the back driver seat, the report said, and multiple clear bags with psilocybin mushrooms. When asked if she knew it was illegal to possess that kind of psychedelic drug, Rodenbeek told police she “thought Nevada made it legal,” the report indicated.

Rodenbeek was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including possession of a gun under the influence, driving under the influence, unlawful use of a horn, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a horn. She was released from custody and asked to stay out of trouble. Rodenbeek is due back in court on May 16.

