High temps settle over Louisville for the rest of the week. Here's what you need to know

Louisville residents are advised to plan outdoor activities carefully this week as a persistent summer heat wave settles in the region.

According to a Monday morning forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville, the city may not see a high temperature below 94 degrees through Sunday. The hottest day of the week could be Friday, with a high near 99 degrees.

Breaks from the heat may be limited, as there are only a few chances for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. Though the heat wave will be prolonged, it should not be "overly intense," the weather service office in Louisville said.

"Those most likely to be impacted are people working outdoors, those without access to air conditioning, and other vulnerable populations," the weather service said in a statement Monday.

Heat advisories may be necessary in Louisville this week, the weather service said, as heat index temperatures of over 100 degrees are possible Friday and Saturday. Advisories are issued when heat indices are expected to be over 100 degrees for consecutive days and when night time lows are not expected to drop below 75 degrees.

A heat advisory is already in effect for much of the Cincinnati metro area and is expected to remain active until 8 p.m. Friday.

Louisville 5-day forecast

Monday night: There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: There may be isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 95 and south wind 3 to 7 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75, with south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94. The wind will be calm.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

