High temps, high humidity = high alert

Jun. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse area residents and visitors should prepare for a bout of extremely hot, humid weather this coming week.

According to local weather reports, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s by Monday afternoon.

"The big kicker will be the humidity," National Weather Service Meteorologist Harold Dippman said. "That can sometimes be more difficult to get up here, but it does look like, with this setup, we will be seeing dew points rising into the 60s, even into the low 70s, all across northern Lower Michigan."

Hot, humid conditions are being forecast for at least three to six days next week, with high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values near or above 100 degrees.

Dippman said that a large high pressure area off North Carolina is the culprit.

In addition, it could create unstable conditions favorable for generating severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, "some of which could be quite strong," he said. "If we get a round of thunderstorms during the morning [sometime next week], that could potentially suppress how high these temperatures get, while still keeping things on the humid side."

While there is still some uncertainty as to whether any of these potential thunderstorm complexes ultimately develop, Dippman stressed that it is important for people to remain weather-ready and stay aware of their surroundings.

In a statement Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michigan citizens to "take precautions and stay safe during the forecasted heat wave."

"As temperatures rise, Michiganders must take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, especially the elderly and those with health conditions," she said.

"Everyone should take common-sense hot-weather precautions, like staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, and applying sunscreen before spending a day in the sun," Trevor Tkach, director of Traverse City Tourism, said. "A lot of people come [to Grand Traverse] to disconnect. A lot of us try to live more laidback when we are in Northern Michigan.

"But, when you're in a time of potential [weather-related] stress, you need to stay connected to what's going on."

One way to stay connected is to enroll in Grand Traverse County's "Code Red" emergency notification system, which alerts users to inclement weather developments in their immediate area.

"If and when severe weather develops, be it a thunderstorm or a tornado or a flood warning, it gets picked up through our [emergency] system," Gregg Bird, Grand Traverse County Emergency Management Coordinator said. "Anyone enrolled in [Code Red] will automatically receive a warning the minute it's sent out by the National Weather Service.

"If your house is in a warning area, and you are enrolled in the Code Red system, you will immediately be notified."

Residents can enroll in Code Red at gtcountymi.gov\codered, and visitors can download the Code Red app on their cell phones.

"We work hand-in-hand with the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, who are our partners in sheltering during an emergency," Bird said. "So, based upon the need, the geographic area and the conditions, we could also open up an emergency shelter in a very short amount of time, if necessary."

Phil Roose, the director of the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also recommended that Michigan residents and visitors stay up to date on changing air-quality conditions since "high temperatures outside are sometimes linked to elevated levels of pollutants, like ozone."

The Air Quality Index can be checked through the AirNow website, Roose said, or sign up for the EnviroFlash system at m.enviroflash.info.

"We urge everyone to become familiar with our notification system and pay attention to air-quality alerts to protect themselves and their loved ones," Roose said.

Officials also stressed the importance of recognizing the signs of heatstroke, which "occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature and can result in death if not treated promptly."

Tkach said there are some benefits to being close to cool waters of Grand Traverse Bay.

Some Traverse City residents have their own tried-and-true methods of staying cool on hot summer days:

"Usually, I would just go jump in the lake," one local man said, "but the water in the bay is still too cold for me, so if I needed to [cool off] I would probably just get an ice cream cone."

Other residents said they prefer enjoying a cold beverage at one of the many local bars, or floating down one of the area rivers with a group of friends.

For those with children, "taking the kids to the Splash Pad [in Clinch Park] for the day is always a good option," one local woman suggested.

These high temperatures and potentially severe weather conditions may be uncommon for early June, but they are not unprecedented, Dippman said.

In fact, Grand Traverse' highest recorded June temperature occurred on the first of the month in 1934, when thermometers climbed to 104 degrees, according to NWS records.

"Warm is good," Tkach said, "[but] a lot of Grand Traverse locals are still in spring mode and aren't necessarily thinking about heat waves.

"It's just important to stay aware and stay updated. You don't want to find yourself in a place where you're not having as good of a time as you hoped."