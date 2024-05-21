High temperatures, thunderstorms expected this week

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The summer-like weather sticks around for the next few days across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By Wednesday, most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. However, an approaching front will help to spark a shower or thunderstorm by the late afternoon and evening.

Weather Forecast

Any storm may become strong to possibly severe, with gusty winds, downpours, and hail as the primary threats. As for temperatures, many locations will climb to the upper 80s with valleys approaching 90. The record for AVP is 93 from 1911.

Thursday will bring some additional cloud cover along with a passing shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 80s, although it will remain rather muggy.

