High temperatures expected in Augusta this weekend; heat index to reach 100

Augusta is expected to heat up this weekend with temperatures sky rocketing up into the high 90s, experts say.

“We're actually calling for a high in Augusta, generally around 95 degrees or so,” said Chris Liscinsky, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina. “As we get into Saturday, then we heat up a few more degrees. We're talking about highs about 97 to 98 degrees.”

Liscinsky said the heat index will get up to 100 to 101 degrees Saturday afternoon.

“The heat index is what it actually feels like on your skin,” he said. “So the more moisture and humidity you get into the air, then usually the higher the heat index gets in relation to the air temperature.”

Weekend forecast:

Friday: High 96, Low 72

Saturday: High 99, Low 73

Sunday: High 95, Low 70 with a chance for thunderstorms

“It's definitely more heat than what we've been seeing,” said Liscinsky. “We are starting to approach summertime. It’s that time of year when it gets hotter and humid as we get through the summer. The hottest day looks to be on Saturday with temperatures reaching 99 degrees.”

There is an upside, Liscinsky said.

“The good news is, for Saturday, is that we're relatively on the drier side as to what we could typically see for the summer months,” he said. “Even though we've got high temperatures of about 98 degrees, the heat index is only slightly higher than what the actual air temperature will be. Now, if we had a lot more humidity and moisture in the air, you could have a heat index a lot higher than that.”

Some respite from the heat could be on the way.

“There's going to be a kind of a cool front that'll come down Saturday evening,” said Liscinsky. “As we get into Sunday, we actually cool down slightly with temperatures around about 93, 94 degrees. And we're expecting similar temperatures, actually, as we get into Monday.”

Stay protected from the heat

Heat safety for anyone planning on getting outdoors this weekend, Liscinsky has a few tips.

“Wearing clothing that's breathable is typically good,” he said. “Make sure that you stay hydrated and drink lots of fluid while you're out. Obviously, water is probably the best choice. While you're out in this kind of heat take breaks. Don't over exert yourself while you're out doing anything, especially yard work. If there's a shady area, take advantage of that. If you're going to be out in the sun, make sure to wear proper sunscreen.”

Liscinsky says make sure to protect those four-legged members of the family, too.

“The best advice would be to walk them early in the morning or late in the evening,” he said. “Typically, the pavement and the sidewalks are going to heat up enough that you could potentially damage your dog's paws or any kind of pet for that matter.”

For more tips on how to stay safe this weekend, visit the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

