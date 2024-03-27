High tech batting cage comes with video game elements
"I fell in love with the tech that Pro-Batter and HitTrax has. All the cool things that really help propel baseball players in the new era," says Dingers owner Frank Garcia.
"I fell in love with the tech that Pro-Batter and HitTrax has. All the cool things that really help propel baseball players in the new era," says Dingers owner Frank Garcia.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
One of the brand's most popular kitchen items now comes in the new Porcini Taupe color.
Nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
Seattle’s rotation features an array of arms no hitter wants to face — and it might still be getting better.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
Breville's Smart Ovens are discounted 20 percent right now on Amazon.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
Sony is expanding Game Help to include real gameplay as hints on select PlayStation 5 titles.
Dan Laufer swore off ever founding a startup again after he sold apartment rental platform RentLingo in 2021, but Laufer also couldn't ignore the potential to solve a problem he saw unfolding as the head of growth and product marketing at Nextdoor. "The top use of Nextdoor is people looking for providers, HVAC especially," Laufer told TechCrunch. The result was PipeDreams, a startup that acquires mom and pop HVAC and plumbing companies and scales them using its software that helps with scheduling and marketing.