High surf advisory in place for east shores due to winds

Apr. 3—A high surf advisory has been issued for the east-facing shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says strong winds near and upstream of the isles will generate rough and choppy surf along east shores for the next few days.

Surf is expected to build to 8 to 12 feet along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.

In addition to breaking waves, strong currents along these shores will make swimming dangerous.

A wind advisory, meanwhile, remains in place across the windier areas of all isles through 6 p.m. Thursday as a strong, higher pressure system continues to build north of Hawaii.

East winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected to hit portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Hawaii island.

"Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles," said NWS. "Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages."

A small craft advisory and gale warning for most waters are in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.