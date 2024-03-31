High Street coffee prices rise by a third

The cost of a medium latte rose by 30 per cent between 2021 and the start of 2024 - RAQUEL AROCENA TORRES/MOMENT RF

High Street coffee prices have risen by a third, new research has found.

The cost of a medium latte rose up by 30 per cent between 2021 and the start of 2024, according to data from the global manufacturer UCC Coffee.

In Buckinghamshire, where the research was conducted, a medium latte cost £2.75 at a Pret A Manger in 2021, but had risen to £3.60 by the start of this year.

Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffè Nero all had similar price rises, as reported by The Sunday Times.

According to Mintel, the market research analyst, the number of regular coffee drinkers who bought a caffeinated beverage from a shop fell from 89 per cent in October 2022 to 83 per cent in October last year.

Findings from its survey revealed most customers today chose price over brand.

Some consumers have reportedly shifted towards cheaper alternatives, like barista-style drinks offered at supermarket cafés - KATHRIN ZIEGLER/DIGITAL VISION

Trish Caddy, a food industry analyst at Mintel, said there was “a tendency to shift away from branded coffee shops towards cheaper alternatives, such as barista-style drinks offered at supermarket cafés”.

In December last year, Alex Baldock, the chief executive of Currys, said shoppers were increasingly making coffee at home because of rising prices on the high street.

Depending on how much coffee someone drinks, switching to making it at home can save hundreds of pounds per year.

According to Currys, sales of coffee machines during the two weeks leading up to Black Friday last year were 105 per cent higher than they were in the same period the year before.

A spokesman for Caffè Nero, which offers the lowest prices among the big coffee chains, told the Sunday Times its “pricing is a reflection of the extensive costs our business now faces to operate”.

Meanwhile, Starbucks said some of its prices had “seen adjustments as a result of increased input costs and operating expenses experienced by the wider industry”, while Costa Coffee said it had faced significant inflationary pressure over the past 18 months.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.