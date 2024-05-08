High Spirits at Wings & Tails

May 8—Members of the community joined Meridian Airport Authority and The Mississippi Council of the Navy League at Meridian Regional Airport's Key Brothers Hangar Tuesday for Wings & Tails 2024.

The annual event drew hundreds of people with sights including a classic car and airplane show, live music and fresh crispy catfish and chicken wings. Visitors enjoyed cold beverages, toured helicopters and watched as local pilots conducted flyovers of the event.

Wings & Tails is the Navy league's annual fundraiser, with the proceeds going locally to support the league's mission of supporting the missions personnel onboard Naval Air Station Meridian. The organization also helps support the Navy JROTC program at Northeast Lauderdale High School.

