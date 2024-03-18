High-speed pursuit ends in crash at Loop 323, State Highway 64 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a high-speed vehicle pursuit that started in Van Zandt County ended in a crash at State Highway 64 and Loop 323 in Tyler on Sunday.

One dead after 2-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 59 in Panola County

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started on Interstate 20 where the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white Ford F-150 at 100 miles per hour.

Around 6:55 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a SCSO deputy on Interstate 20 then tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Ford. The vehicle then exited onto State Highway 110 coming into Tyler.

The Ford passed spike strips at Loop 323 and SH 110 and turned on Loop 323. The pursuit continued to State Highway 64 where the Ford reportedly crashed.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was taken into custody and has been transported to a local hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reportedly working the crash and Tyler PD was called out to conduct traffic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.