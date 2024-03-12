High-speed crash in stolen car leaves 2 teens dead after police chase, Texas cops say

Two teenagers are dead and two more are hospitalized after a stolen car crashed during a high-speed police chase, Texas officials said.

The pursuit began at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, March 11, when a deputy saw several people “committing a possible burglary” in Waco, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The deputy tried to stop them, but they sped away in a stolen Mazda 3, officials said. The deputy followed the sedan but crashed during the pursuit, and police from the neighboring community of Troy kept up the chase.

The chase finally came to an end near Interstate 35 — shortly after crossing into Temple — when the sedan came upon a “sharp curve” while moving “at an extremely high rate of speed,” officials said.

It left the roadway and “rolled multiple times,” throwing all four occupants from the vehicle, according to DPS.

The car also burst into flames, police told KWTX.

A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, while two girls, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a hospital for treatment, investigators said.

Officials did not comment on the conditions of the two survivors, but said the deputy who crashed was not injured.

Temple is a roughly 120-mile drive south of Fort Worth.

