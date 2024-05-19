High-speed chase through Thurston and Pierce Counties ends with suspect found in pond

Around 3:41 a.m. Saturday morning, Olympia Police tried to stop a suspect with warrants when he sped away.

According to police, the driver was driving suspiciously and without lights leading police to suspect impaired driving.

The suspect fled on Interstate 5 leading police through unincorporated Pierce County, Lakewood, and Tacoma.

Pursuing police backed off to try and de-escalate but continued to track the car with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) airplane overhead.

The driver crashed into a curb and ran on foot, police said.

Thurston County Sheriff, deputies, and Tacoma police followed the driver on foot into the woods before finding the driver hiding in a pond.

The suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail.