High-speed chase of shooting suspect led to helicopter search in Palm Springs

A helicopter search that drew attention in Palm Springs two weeks ago followed a high-speed chase through the desert as sheriff's deputies pursued a suspect in a 2023 shooting, new court documents show.

Jorge Arturo Morales Jr., 19, was arrested on March 7 after bailing out of the car and running through the backyards of homes. Earlier, he had driven away when deputies tried to pull him over in Desert Hot Springs, with two passengers in the car who were later found to have been trying to escape the vehicle.

The pursuit involved a sheriff's department helicopter circling near Palm Springs' Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Pulido detailed the pursuit in a bail enhancement request filed days after Morales' arrest.

Pulido wrote that he spotted Morales, who had an open warrant for his arrest, near the intersection of Mission Lakes and Little Morongo roads on the north end of Desert Hot Springs. Morales sped off through residential streets when he saw Pulido's patrol vehicle, the deputy wrote, at times driving in the opposite lane despite oncoming traffic at high rates of speed.

Once the vehicle came to a stop in northern Palm Springs, Morales ran out of the vehicle and jumped through the backyards of some of the nearby residences. Pulido wrote that the vehicle had two passengers who said they were trying to get out of the car while Morales sped away with them in it. It's unclear if they knew Morales.

On the day of the arrest, the Palm Springs Police Department reported that officers were helping locate suspects in the 400 block of Sunview Avenue, in the northern portion of the city. A sheriff's department helicopter was observed by residents circling the area, with megaphone urging the suspects to give themselves up.

Jail records show Morales was arrested on Sunview in Palm Springs around 4:40 p.m. by deputies from the sheriff's department's Palm Desert station. His arrest charges include kidnapping, carjacking, attempted murder and evading a police officer. He is being held on no bail at the county's Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

Morales was charged last week with seven felony charges linked to the chase, including counts of carjacking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, evading arrest and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. He is also one of two defendants in an unresolved 2023 criminal case, charged with three felonies: attempted murder, assault with a firearm and stalking.

That incident occurred on Feb. 21, 2023, and it appears Morales had posted bail that July. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office declined to provide more information about the 2023 shooting, and it is unclear why there was a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies arrested another man the day of the shooting, Jaden Garcia, 20, who has remained in custody on $1 million bail.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: High-speed chase led to police helicopter search in Palm Springs