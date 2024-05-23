High-speed chase in Roanoke ends with deadly crash, VSP investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Roanoke say a man is dead after a high-speed chase in the Northwest area early Thursday morning.

According to the Roanoke Police Department (RPD), on May 23 just after 1 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the 5th Street NW and Shenandoah Avenue NW area, when the officer spotted a vehicle driving recklessly with its headlights off.

The officer began following the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the male driver refused to stop and allegedly began driving faster.

Police said the driver continued speeding and disregarded several stop signs. He eventually lost control and crashed in the 2300 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW.

Man injured in Southeast Roanoke shooting, investigation underway

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The police department said no officers or civilians were injured during the pursuit.

In accordance with the RPD’s policy, Virginia State Police are handling this investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.