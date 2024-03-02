High speed chase through Jefferson County ends in arrest

A 23-year-old Augusta man was arrested Monday, Feb. 19, after leading deputies from three counties on a chase reaching speeds of 120 mph from Washington County, through Jefferson County and into Richmond County.

Reginald Harris, 23, of Augusta, was taken into custody after deputies from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wrens Police Department and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office blocked in and stopped his vehicle. Harris was wanted out of Taliaferro and Richmond counties. Inside the vehicle officers found counterfeit money and stolen credit cards, a spokesman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. He is expected to face charges from all agencies involved in the chase.

Mid-afternoon on Monday, a WCSO deputy patrolling Highway 88 used radar to determine a vehicle on Highway 88 near Jordan Mill Road was driving 95 mph. When the deputy attempted to pull him over the vehicle refused to stop.

JCSO deputies joined the pursuit at the county line and Washington County deputies backed off in Wrens when WPD joined pursuit. Both JCSO and Wrens PD officers pursued the vehicle into Richmond County where Harris was eventually stopped.

“This incident underscores the importance of cooperation and coordination among various law enforcement agencies, including 911 communications, to ensure the safety of all communities,” said a spokesman for Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran. “They say, ‘You can't outrun the radio.’ This is especially true when you have such dedicated, professional 911 Communications Officers as those working today.”

