High schools across four counties attend Blue Water Building Trades Fair

Yale High School student Raine Witmer participating in the tiling exhibit at the Blue Water Building Trades Fair on April 24, 2024.

More than 1,000 students were present at Goodells County Park for the annual Blue Water Building Trades Fair Wednesday.

This was the third year that Macomb/St. Clair County MiWorks has facilitated the fair, with students from across St. Clair, Macomb, Lapeer and Sanilac counties in attendance. MiWorks Youth Program Coordinator Cristine Robson said the purpose of the fair is to provide career exploration opportunities for students in rural areas.

"It's really about creating equitable access for students in outlying areas to learn about these industries," Robson said. "We want to create awareness of the occupation opportunities within (the students') communities."

MiWorks partnered with St. Clair County RESA, Blue Water Building Trades, MUST Construction Careers and the St. Clair County Community Foundation to make this career fair possible.

In total, 22 high schools were in attendance from across the four counties. Additionally, there were 38 exhibits with approximately 125 industry representatives interacting with the students. Some of which were also offering on the spot interview for interested students.

Florance Cement Company Concrete Paving Supervisor Spencer Lemieur at the Blue Water Building Trades Fair on April 24, 2024.

Yale High School student Cameron Wilson, 15, said he had a great time at the fair. He said he was drawn to some of the interactive exhibits, such as layering brinks. He said he would consider a career in the trades after he graduates.

"I would like to go into construction," he said. "My dad has been teaching me this kind of stuff for as long as I can remember."

Cardinal Mooney student Nick McClure, 17, said he would also consider a career in the trades. He participated in the driving challenge put on by Schools to Tools.

"I feel like it's a good opportunity for everyone to get information about the trades," he said.

Carpenter Wade Chibuike, right, showing Cardinal Mooney student, Nick McClure, left, how to use the drill in a driving challenge at the Blue Water Building Trades Fair on April 24, 2024.

RESA Superintendent Brenda Tenniswood said the event is a fantastic opportunity for local students to explore careers in the trades. She said it allows them to network with Michigan-based companies, do hands-on activities and get a little bit of experience with some trades careers.

Walled Lake-based company C.A. Hull and Shelby Township-based company Florance Cement Company were two exhibits at the Blue Water Building Trades Fair. Spencer Lemieur, concrete paving supervisor for Florance Cement Company, said he thought it was great to see young people show an interest in different trades careers.

Students participating in interactive exhibits inside a Schools to Tools truck at the Blue Water Building Trades Fair on April 24, 2024.

C.A. Hull Project Manager Dylan Yore said it was nice to see students be brought out to talk with contractors, unions and other affiliations in the building trades.

"It's great to be out here advocating for the building trades," Yore said.

The Blue Water Building Trades Fair has grown exponentially since the first one in 2022. The first fair started with only 250 students in attendance. It then grew to 500 in 2023, and doubled for the 2024 fair. Robson said the goal is to invite 2,000 students for next year's fair.

