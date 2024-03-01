These high schoolers are excelling. Cast your vote for Providence Journal Student of the Week

Across Rhode Island high school students are excelling and The Providence Journal is helping to recognize those achievements.

Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, March 7.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner Friday on providencejournal.com and in print in the Sunday Providence Journal.

The votes are in: Johnston's Lucas Anderson named Providence Journal Student of the Week for March 1

Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

Chaia Elwell, Chariho Regional High School

Andrea Spas, principal at Chariho Regional High School nominates Chaia Elwell for the Providence Journal Student of the Week. You may have heard her name in the news recently. She is credited for saving someone’s life by applying life-saving skills she learned through her CHARIHOtech health careers program! Our goal is to prepare students and equip them with life skills that they can use following high school. Chaia is the perfect example of a student who has done just this; she has taken learned skills and applied them in real life to actually help save someone’s life. She is incredible and deserves this recognition!

Joseph Brown, East Providence High School

Joe is a hardworking, cooperative, trustworthy student. Joe is a very conscientious and diligent student who takes the time to help all of my unified PE students. Joe enters every class with a positive attitude and is willing to help everyone. Joe graciously volunteered to join adaptive physical education class and has been an exceptional partner. Joe is very patient and takes the time to listen and help every student. It is a pleasure to have him in class.

Owen Klein, Ponaganset High School

Owen Klein is a senior at Ponaganset High School. His academic achievements are outstanding and include a 4.60 GPA. His math teacher stated that he is a top math student, receiving a 5 on his AP calculus exam. He is part of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. He has received AP Scholar with Distinction recognition for his impressive AP exam results of four 5's (Calculus, Physics, Computer Science Principles, and US Government and Politics) and a 4 (US History). He is also a leader on our award-winning Robotics team.

Alongside his academic excellence, Owen is a dedicated athlete, excelling in Cross Country, Indoor Track, and triathlons, demonstrating remarkable dedication and versatility.

His exceptional achievements and leadership both in and out of the classroom make him an exemplary candidate for this recognition.

Lilly Manfredi, South Kingstown High School

South Kingstown High School is proud to spotlight Lilly Manfredi, a senior career and technical education (CTE) student whose dedication to helping others and pursuit of excellence in the medical field has made her a standout student and a role model.

Lilly's journey towards a healthcare career began with her completion of the CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) program, where she completed 50 hours of clinical work at a local nursing home. Her commitment to serving others was further solidified by passing the written and skills State exam and earning her state CNA license. She is also currently employed at South County Hospital as a CNA.

In addition to her CNA program, Lilly is currently completing a four-year EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) program, which will further prepare her for a career in the medical field. Her involvement in these programs showcases her dedication to acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge to make a positive impact in the healthcare industry.

Lilly's passion for healthcare extends beyond the classroom. She is an active member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and participates in national competitive events to enhance her skills as a future health professional leader.

Lilly also participated in our Pharmacy Technician internship and is a certified Pharmacy Technician at Green Line Apothecary. Her hands-on experience in the field allows her to apply her knowledge and skills in a real-world setting, further preparing her for a healthcare career.

Lilly loves interacting and caring for people of all ages and volunteers at a local nursing home and senior center. She also serves as a project manager organizing local blood drives for the Rhode Island Blood Center. She also has helped organize the two Blood Drives that take place annually at South Kingstown High School. Lilly's experiences at South Kingstown High School have equipped her with valuable skills but also ignited her passion for patient care in the community. Lilly is going to pursue a degree in the medical field next year."

