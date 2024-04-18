High schoolers can earn college credits for free this summer through Ivy Tech

Apr. 18—INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school students can get a head start on earning college credits for free this summer from Ivy Tech Community College.

For the fourth year, Ivy Tech's 19 campuses across the state will offer free tuition and textbooks to all eligible Indiana high school students.

"Whether high school students are just starting to pursue college credit, almost finished with the Indiana College Core, or somewhere in between, Ivy Tech can help them explore their career options while saving time and money toward a credential of value," said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College. "As Indiana's talent pipeline, Ivy Tech recognizes that summer is a great time to help students pursue in-demand careers. We're proud to offer free summer courses to students in our communities across the state so they can get a jump start on their college and career goals."

To enroll in free summer courses at Ivy Tech, students must be Indiana residents at any high school in the state — including eighth graders entering ninth grade in the fall, graduating seniors, homeschool students, and students at adult high schools.

Students who qualify for free summer courses will receive free tuition and textbooks. Courses are available from Ivy Tech's more than 70 academic programs designed for Indiana's high-wage, in-demand jobs.

Many courses are included in the state's Core Transfer Library, which ensures students can transfer their credits to public in-state institutions and most private and out-of-state institutions.

Offering free summer courses is part of a series of Ivy Tech initiatives aimed at increasing college going rates of youth and young adults in Indiana. Research finds students who earn college credit while in high school are more likely to enroll in college, stay enrolled in college until they graduate, and complete a credential or degree on time or early.

The free summer program complements Crossing the Finish Line, a similar state initiative that helps students who are just a few credits away from completing a credential do so at Ivy Tech or Vincennes University for free during the summer.

In addition to offering free summer courses, Ivy Tech is the state's leading awarder of dual credit and the Indiana College Core, a block of 30 credit hours of general education coursework that is guaranteed to transfer between all public state colleges and universities, as well as some private institutions.

In this academic year alone, Ivy Tech's dual credit and dual enrollment offerings have saved Hoosier students and families more than $109 million.

"Indiana ranks first in the nation for students who are earning college credit before they even receive their high school diploma," said Katie Lash, vice president of K-14 and strategic initiatives, Ivy Tech Community College. "Free summer courses are part of our mission to ensure more young people leave high school with a plan to earn industry-aligned credentials and degrees quickly and at minimal expense to them and their families."

In summer 2023, more than 4,000 high schoolers enrolled in free Ivy Tech courses across the state.

Interested students and their families can learn more about how to enroll in the program at IvyTech.edu/FreeCourses. — Information provided