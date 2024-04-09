High school weather balloon returns to Earth with photos of the eclipse

NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU)— A weather balloon launched 120,000 feet in the air to capture photos of the eclipse has come back down to Earth.

A group of high school students at Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences worked hard for over a month to launch their weather balloon, and we’ll soon see the fruits of their labor.

Early Tuesday morning, 28/22 News was sent photos of the weather balloon landing back on the ground. According to Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences teacher John Berta, they found the weather balloon 60 feet up in a tree inside a wildlife preserve in NJ.

Berta said the landing was a bit off due to the wind and that they’d have to go back in a few days to retrieve it.

