High School Student Gets Shot Twice and Run Over After Stopping to Help Dying Woman

For stopping to help a dying woman, a Louisiana teen was shot twice and run over by a car, authorities said.

Daniel Wesley, 17, was driving on a Baton Rouge street when he saw a woman who had been shot and pushed out of a vehicle, he said.

Read: Teen Babysitter Driving with 4 Kids Charged with DWI After Good Samaritan Stops Her

He got out and ran toward the victim, 30-year-old April Peck, accompanied by other good Samaritans, the teen told WAFB-TV from his hospital bed Wednesday.

“I wish I could have done more because that lady ended up dying,” he said.

They were trying to help Peck, but her attacker jumped from his Chevy Malibu and fired a round, which struck Wesley in the behind, he said.

“He gets out and he yells, ‘If you’re helping her, you are going to die, too,’ and he shot me in the butt and then he ran after everybody else,” the teen recounted.

The man continued firing and hit a paramedic unit. No other people were injured, Wesley said. But the man wasn’t done yet.

Read: Good Samaritan Uses Sailor's Video Footage to Reunite Him with Lost GoPro

“On his way back to the car, he shot me again, in the arm... My feet were hanging off the curb and [when] he pulled away, he hit my legs and broke my femur in half,” Wesley said.

The gunman, identified by authorities as 48-year-old Terrell Walker and the father of Peck’s two children, was killed in a shootout two miles away with deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office, The Advocate reported.

He had a series of domestic violence complaints and had been kicked out of the house by Peck, according to the paper.

Wesley, a high school senior who has been training to become an EMT, said he lay in the road waiting for help, determined to prove his attacker wrong.

“I was thinking ‘I am not going to die like he said... I am not going to die.’’’

He faces a long recovery. He’s already had two surgeries to place a pin in his leg and insert metal rods into his arm to replace his shattered bones.

The gunman’s cousin visited Wesley in the hospital, offering flowers and an apology.

"I told her, 'don’t be sorry. You couldn’t change it. I couldn’t change it. It’s already in the past. I’m going to be fine,'" the boy said.

His family has established a GoFundMe page to help with Wesley’s medical costs.

Watch: Why This Good Samaritan Reached Underneath a Train to Save Trapped Teen

Related Articles: