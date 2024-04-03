When is your high school reunion? Check The Oklahoman's listing

The Oklahoman
·3 min read
Editor's note: Please confirm all reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email DLindauer@Oklahoman.com.

Ardmore

Ardmore Douglass High School classes of 1919-1969: Looking for alumni, family and friends for a reunion July 26 and 27. For more information, call Shan Petties at 580-277-0387 or Kenneth Williamson at 405-808-3920.

Cordell

Cordell Class of 1964: Looking for alumni, family and friends for a 60th reunion 3 p.m. June 8 at Ronny and Nancy Kiehn’s home in Yukon. For more information, to RSVP with names and number attending, or if you need a ride from the airport, email Ronny at rkiehn@yahoo.com.

Dibble

Dibble High School all class reunion: Looking for alumni, teachers and support staff for a reunion 2 to 6 p.m. April 27 in the Dibble School Gymnasium. Registration is $25. For more information, email Mike Spivey at spiveyinsulation@gmail.com.

Norman

Norman High School class of 1979: Looking for classmates for a 45th reunion June 14-15 at The Standard, 315 E Gray St. For more information, go to the Facebook page Norman High Class of 1979 - Reunion Information page.

Oklahoma City

Capitol Hill High School alumni: Looking for classmates for an all-class Hall of Fame Association banquet/reunion Aug 17. For more information, go to CHHSAlumni.org or email CHHSAlumniOKC@gmail.com.

Capitol Hill High School class of 1959: Ladies' monthly lunch, third Thursday. Location changes. RSVP one week before. For more information, contact Connie at 405-634-3854.

Classen High School classes of 1964: Looking for classmates for a 60th reunion June 18-20. Will start Tuesday with a meet and greet, Wednesday luncheon at Johnnie's Grill and dinner on Thursday. For more details and information, call Martha Bradley at 405-596-2639 or Elaine Neal-Reeves at 405-659-3747.

Classen High School classes of 1964-65: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. second Friday, Toby Keith’s, 310 Johnny Bench Drive. For more information, contact Ron Perkins at 405-420-5860 or oklavette00@cox.net.

Classen High School classes of 1979: Looking for classmates for an all-class ROARIN’ 20’s Banquet & Dance 45th reunion Sept. 14. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, contact Cheryl Herron at 405626-3819, Edward Kinchion at 405-760-2740, Gerald Reeves at 405-650-0583, or Mardina Pullen at 405-816-6188.

John Marshall High School class of 1968: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. first Thursday, Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, 2652 W Britton Road. For more information, contact Halcy Hall at halcy@cox.net.

John Marshall High School Class of 1969: Looking for classmates for a 55th reunion Oct. 25 and 26. For more information, email okcjmhs69@gmail.com.

Northwest Classen High School Class of 1964:  Looking for classmates for a 60th reunion weekend of events April 26-27, 2024. For more information, go to www.64-knights.com or email vicki.l.roark@gmail.com.

Putnam City High School Class of 1974: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Oct. 25-27. Send updated contact information to pcreunion1974@aol.com.

