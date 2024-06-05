High school innovators shine at pitch competition at Illinois Wesleyan

A team from Pontiac Township High School was among the teams considered outstanding at the 14th annual InnoVators Pitch Competition, held at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington in April.

The event, formerly known as Celebrating High School Innovators, involved high school students who are entrepreneurial minded from Illinois, Texas and California, as well as from Istanbul, Turkey.

According to a release from the organization, the event was designed to showcase innovative spirit and creative ideas of high school students. The competition provides a platform for young innovators to present their ideas to a panel of judges.

Teams exhibited their innovations with table displays. Top teams advanced to the pitch competition. Monetary prizes were awarded to the most promising ventures. Teams also were certified gold, silver, or bronze based on the judges' evaluations of their projects and presentations.

Among those teams was The Ward Wizzards from Pontiac. Led by Duncan Eilts, the team made its presentation on an innovative solution aimed at reducing paper waste in the health care industry by eliminating redundant exam table paper.

"Our project focuses on improving environmental sustainability and reducing costs for health care organizations by eliminating unnecessary exam table paper," Eilts said.

Participants earned their way to the finals at the Shirk Center at IWU through regional qualifying competition. These were held virtually and were led by Illinois Wesleyan, Illinois State, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Heartland Community College.

"The goal of InnoVators is to empower and recognize young innovators who are addressing pressing challenges within their communities," said Paul Ritter, InnoVators director and a science instructor at Pontiac Township High School.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Pontiac innovator team stands out at state competition