High school graduations 2024: When are ceremonies for Buncombe, Asheville, Henderson?

Graduations for Western North Carolina's public high schools are almost here. Dates, times and locations of these graduations vary based not only on district, but on individual schools.

Here is everything you need to know about high school graduations at Buncombe County Schools, Asheville City Schools and Henderson County Schools.

When is graduation at Buncombe County Schools?

A.C. Reynolds High: 1 p.m., June 15, Harrah's Cherokee Center

Charles D. Owen High: 8:45 a.m., June 15, Owen Stadium

Clyde A. Erwin High: 10:30 a.m., June 15, Clyde A. Erwin stadium

Enka High: 9 a.m., June 14, Enka High Stadium

Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy: 6 p.m., June 11, UNC Asheville

T.C. Roberson High: 6 p.m., June 15, Harrah's Cherokee Center

North Buncombe High: 6 p.m., June 14, Harrah's Cherokee Center

Virtual Academy: 5 p.m., June 13, A-B Tech event center

Community High School: 7 p.m., June 13, A-B Tech event center

Buncombe Early College, Buncombe Middle College: 7 p.m., May 31st, A-B Tech event center

When is graduation at Asheville City Schools?

Asheville High School and SILSA: 7 p.m., June 8, AHS stadium

When is graduation at Henderson County Schools?

North Henderson High School: 6 p.m., May 24, Glenn C. Marlowe Stadium

Henderson County Early College: 5 p.m., May 24, Blue Ridge Community College

Hendersonville High School: 6 p.m., May 24, Jim Perdue Gym

East Henderson High School: 7 p.m., May 24, E.L. Justice Field

Henderson County Career Academy: 7 p.m., May 24, Blue Ridge Community College

West Henderson High School: 7:30 p.m., May 24, Johnson Field

