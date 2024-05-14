High school graduations 2024: When are ceremonies for Buncombe, Asheville, Henderson?
Graduations for Western North Carolina's public high schools are almost here. Dates, times and locations of these graduations vary based not only on district, but on individual schools.
Here is everything you need to know about high school graduations at Buncombe County Schools, Asheville City Schools and Henderson County Schools.
When is graduation at Buncombe County Schools?
A.C. Reynolds High: 1 p.m., June 15, Harrah's Cherokee Center
Charles D. Owen High: 8:45 a.m., June 15, Owen Stadium
Clyde A. Erwin High: 10:30 a.m., June 15, Clyde A. Erwin stadium
Enka High: 9 a.m., June 14, Enka High Stadium
Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy: 6 p.m., June 11, UNC Asheville
T.C. Roberson High: 6 p.m., June 15, Harrah's Cherokee Center
North Buncombe High: 6 p.m., June 14, Harrah's Cherokee Center
Virtual Academy: 5 p.m., June 13, A-B Tech event center
Community High School: 7 p.m., June 13, A-B Tech event center
Buncombe Early College, Buncombe Middle College: 7 p.m., May 31st, A-B Tech event center
When is graduation at Asheville City Schools?
Asheville High School and SILSA: 7 p.m., June 8, AHS stadium
When is graduation at Henderson County Schools?
North Henderson High School: 6 p.m., May 24, Glenn C. Marlowe Stadium
Henderson County Early College: 5 p.m., May 24, Blue Ridge Community College
Hendersonville High School: 6 p.m., May 24, Jim Perdue Gym
East Henderson High School: 7 p.m., May 24, E.L. Justice Field
Henderson County Career Academy: 7 p.m., May 24, Blue Ridge Community College
West Henderson High School: 7:30 p.m., May 24, Johnson Field
Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.
