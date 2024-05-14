High school grad stabbed at go-kart track at Ozarks graduation event, Missouri cops say

A recent high school graduate was stabbed in an unprovoked attack during a graduation event, according to Missouri police and news reports.

The incident happened as graduates from Cabool High School were at a go-kart track in Branson for their Project Graduation event Monday, May 13, according to KY3 and the Houston Herald.

Project Graduation is a program offered at high schools for graduates to participate in adult-supervised, alcohol-free activities.

A Branson police officer said Michael Gardner, 37, approached the victim, unprovoked, and “thrust a knife at him,” poking him in the stomach. Gardner tried to stab the victim several more times, and the graduate was stabbed a second time in his forearm, according to police.

“Gardner then threatened a nearby witness and asked if he wanted it next,” police said.

The second victim, who KY3 and the Houston Herald reported was not among the graduates, was sprayed “in the face with what was believed to be pepper spray,” according to the probable cause statement.

Gardner was located still armed with the knife, and officers used their tasers when Gardner refused to drop his weapon, police said.

He was taken into custody on charges including two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon, court documents show. Police said he was in possession of two knives and three cans of pepper spray.

School district officials said the graduate who was stabbed “received moderate injuries” and was briefly hospitalized, according to the Houston Herald.

The rest of the Project Graduation events were reportedly canceled.

“We appreciate the quick and decisive actions of the Project Graduation sponsors,” the school district said in a statement to KY3. “They commended the graduates’ swift response in ensuring their classmates’ safety. The district is immensely grateful for these dedicated volunteers’ incredible response, quick action, and immediate communication with the school administration regarding the incident.”

Branson, located in the Ozarks, is about a 210-mile drive southeast of Kansas City.

