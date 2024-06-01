High school counselor arrested and charged for inappropriate relationship with a student

A high school counselor has been arrested after fleeing the state. He now facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The suspect is 35-year-old Derik Detweiler. He served as a counselor at Redmond High School, part of the Lake Washington School District. He was placed on administrative leave last week. Redmond Police say he fled the state and was arrested Thursday in Wyoming.

“We are thankful to the student for having the courage to come forward, as this relationship likely would have continued,” said Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “We encourage parents to have conversations with their children that if they hear or see something concerning, they should tell a trusted adult immediately. We also remind parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and report anything suspicious.”

Detweiler is charged with Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in the Second Degree, and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor.

Charging documents outline Detweiler’s alleged relationship with the student, beginning as her counselor before it turned romantic in mid-March. The documents detail messages allegedly sent by Detweiler that read ‘I could kiss you forever’ and “wanna hold you until our bodies become one.’

The student, aged 17, told law enforcement that Detweiler gave her a key to his apartment, which she visited on multiple occasions.

On one occasion she alleges that Detweiler ‘told her if she ever left him, he would kill himself with guns.’ She says he then proceeded to serve her ‘multiple glasses of red wine’ and ‘became very “handsy”.’

She reported the relationship to the school district May 22nd. Detweiler was placed on leave that same day.

“Lake Washington School District takes the protection of students very seriously,” said Dr. Jon Holmen, Superintendent. “At this time, we will make no further comment out of respect for student confidentiality and the integrity of the investigative process. Student health, safety, and welfare remain LWSD’s paramount concern throughout this process. LWSD will continue to take appropriate actions to fulfill that goal.”

Detweiler will be extradited back to Washington. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 13.