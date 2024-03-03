High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s ratings for Kentucky’s boys region tournaments
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
1ST REGION
Rating
1. McCracken County
69.3
2. Marshall County
67.8
3. Murray
67.7
4. Paducah Tilghman
62.7
5. Graves County
59.0
6. Mayfield
58.7
7. Carlisle County
54.0
8. Fulton County
24.2
2ND REGION
1. Lyon County
82.6
2. Henderson County
74.2
3. University Heights
68.0
4. Christian County
65.8
5. Madisonville
59.9
6. Caldwell County
52.3
7. Union County
49.3
8. Trigg County
41.2
3RD REGION
1. Butler County
73.5
2. Daviess County
70.5
3. Owensboro Catholic
69.5
4. Ohio County
65.3
5. Meade County
53.7
6. Breckinridge County
51.9
7. Edmonson County
50.6
8. Muhlenberg County
49.5
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
82.3
2. Warren Central
73.8
3. Barren County
58.1
4. Glasgow
56.2
5. Cumberland County
54.0
6. Logan County
50.5
7. Russellville
50.1
8. Metcalfe County
49.9
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
75.6
2. LaRue County
75.2
3. Elizabethtown
69.6
4. Taylor County
66.8
5. Adair County
64.9
6. Washington County
60.5
7. Bethlehem
53.8
8. Hart County
53.5
6TH REGION
1. Evangel Christian
84.3
2. DeSales
78.9
3. Fairdale
74.8
4. Jeffersontown
74.0
5. Fern Creek
69.8
6. Moore
67.4
7. Butler
66.3
8. Louisville Holy Cross
66.1
7TH REGION
1. St. Xavier
82.2
2. Trinity
80.8
3. Manual
78.4
4. Male
77.8
5. Ballard
75.0
6. Eastern
73.9
7. Seneca
66.6
8. Shawnee
47.8
8TH REGION
1. North Oldham
79.5
2. Spencer County
78.2
3. Woodford County
76.6
4. South Oldham
73.8
5. Simon Kenton
70.3
6. Walton-Verona
69.4
7. Owen County
62.2
8. Gallatin County
61.5
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.6
2. Newport
81.7
3. Cooper
79.7
4. Lloyd
74.1
5. Dixie Heights
67.1
6. Ryle
66.6
7. Beechwood
63.6
8. Highlands
62.6
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
80.1
2. Campbell County
74.7
3. Mason County
67.8
4. Harrison County
63.7
5. Scott
62.4
6. Bourbon County
53.0
7. Pendleton County
51.7
8. Bracken County
35.8
11TH REGION
1. Great Crossing
88.1
2. Lexington Catholic
84.4
3. Frederick Douglass
77.1
4. Madison Southern
74.4
5. Bryan Station
74.2
6. Madison Central
67.0
7. Lexington Christian
66.1
8. Western Hills
44.8
12TH REGION
1. Danville Christian
72.1
2. Wayne County
69.3
3. Somerset
67.1
4. Boyle County
66.8
4. Pulaski County
66.8
6. Mercer County
62.6
7. Southwestern
56.8
8. Trinity Christian
45.4
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
80.7
2. Clay County
75.7
3. South Laurel
72.9
4. Corbin
72.2
5. North Laurel
61.4
6. Bell County
61.2
7. Knox Central
58.1
8. Pineville
49.5
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
68.4
2. Perry Central
61.7
3. Breathitt County
59.5
4. Knott Central
58.5
5. Estill County
55.3
6. Powell County
54.7
7. Letcher Central
51.4
8. Wolfe County
48.8
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
74.3
2. Pike Central
73.5
3. Martin County
68.5
4. Magoffin County
64.5
5. Floyd Central
62.9
6. Lawrence County
60.4
7. Betsy Layne
57.2
8. Johnson Central
54.2
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
78.7
2. Ashland Blazer
73.5
3. Fleming County
66.5
4. Rowan County
65.3
5. Morgan County
61.6
6. Greenup County
56.4
7. East Carter
54.2
8. Russell
51.4
-------------------------------------------------
High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s ratings for Kentucky’s girls region tournaments