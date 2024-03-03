High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s ratings for Kentucky’s boys region tournaments

Dave Cantrall
·3 min read

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

1ST REGION

Rating

1. McCracken County

69.3

2. Marshall County

67.8

3. Murray

67.7

4. Paducah Tilghman

62.7

5. Graves County

59.0

6. Mayfield

58.7

7. Carlisle County

54.0

8. Fulton County

24.2





2ND REGION



1. Lyon County

82.6

2. Henderson County

74.2

3. University Heights

68.0

4. Christian County

65.8

5. Madisonville

59.9

6. Caldwell County

52.3

7. Union County

49.3

8. Trigg County

41.2





3RD REGION



1. Butler County

73.5

2. Daviess County

70.5

3. Owensboro Catholic

69.5

4. Ohio County

65.3

5. Meade County

53.7

6. Breckinridge County

51.9

7. Edmonson County

50.6

8. Muhlenberg County

49.5





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

82.3

2. Warren Central

73.8

3. Barren County

58.1

4. Glasgow

56.2

5. Cumberland County

54.0

6. Logan County

50.5

7. Russellville

50.1

8. Metcalfe County

49.9





5TH REGION



1. North Hardin

75.6

2. LaRue County

75.2

3. Elizabethtown

69.6

4. Taylor County

66.8

5. Adair County

64.9

6. Washington County

60.5

7. Bethlehem

53.8

8. Hart County

53.5





6TH REGION



1. Evangel Christian

84.3

2. DeSales

78.9

3. Fairdale

74.8

4. Jeffersontown

74.0

5. Fern Creek

69.8

6. Moore

67.4

7. Butler

66.3

8. Louisville Holy Cross

66.1





7TH REGION



1. St. Xavier

82.2

2. Trinity

80.8

3. Manual

78.4

4. Male

77.8

5. Ballard

75.0

6. Eastern

73.9

7. Seneca

66.6

8. Shawnee

47.8





8TH REGION



1. North Oldham

79.5

2. Spencer County

78.2

3. Woodford County

76.6

4. South Oldham

73.8

5. Simon Kenton

70.3

6. Walton-Verona

69.4

7. Owen County

62.2

8. Gallatin County

61.5





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

83.6

2. Newport

81.7

3. Cooper

79.7

4. Lloyd

74.1

5. Dixie Heights

67.1

6. Ryle

66.6

7. Beechwood

63.6

8. Highlands

62.6





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

80.1

2. Campbell County

74.7

3. Mason County

67.8

4. Harrison County

63.7

5. Scott

62.4

6. Bourbon County

53.0

7. Pendleton County

51.7

8. Bracken County

35.8





11TH REGION



1. Great Crossing

88.1

2. Lexington Catholic

84.4

3. Frederick Douglass

77.1

4. Madison Southern

74.4

5. Bryan Station

74.2

6. Madison Central

67.0

7. Lexington Christian

66.1

8. Western Hills

44.8





12TH REGION



1. Danville Christian

72.1

2. Wayne County

69.3

3. Somerset

67.1

4. Boyle County

66.8

4. Pulaski County

66.8

6. Mercer County

62.6

7. Southwestern

56.8

8. Trinity Christian

45.4





13TH REGION



1. Harlan County

80.7

2. Clay County

75.7

3. South Laurel

72.9

4. Corbin

72.2

5. North Laurel

61.4

6. Bell County

61.2

7. Knox Central

58.1

8. Pineville

49.5





14TH REGION



1. Hazard

68.4

2. Perry Central

61.7

3. Breathitt County

59.5

4. Knott Central

58.5

5. Estill County

55.3

6. Powell County

54.7

7. Letcher Central

51.4

8. Wolfe County

48.8





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

74.3

2. Pike Central

73.5

3. Martin County

68.5

4. Magoffin County

64.5

5. Floyd Central

62.9

6. Lawrence County

60.4

7. Betsy Layne

57.2

8. Johnson Central

54.2





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

78.7

2. Ashland Blazer

73.5

3. Fleming County

66.5

4. Rowan County

65.3

5. Morgan County

61.6

6. Greenup County

56.4

7. East Carter

54.2

8. Russell

51.4

Frederick Douglass’ Aveion Chenualt (2) celebrates scoring against Henry Clay during the 42nd District Tournament championship game on March 1.
Frederick Douglass’ Aveion Chenualt (2) celebrates scoring against Henry Clay during the 42nd District Tournament championship game on March 1.

-------------------------------------------------

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s ratings for Kentucky’s girls region tournaments