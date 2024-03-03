High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s ratings for Kentucky’s girls region tournaments
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
1ST REGION
Rating
1. McCracken County
80.8
2. Calloway County
72.6
3. Graves County
70.8
4. Marshall County
66.0
5. Carlisle County
52.1
6. Fulton County
48.0
7. Paducah Tilghman
40.7
8. Ballard Memorial
39.0
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
78.1
2. Christian County
63.0
3. Lyon County
60.1
4. Madisonville
59.6
5. Hopkinsville
58.2
6. Crittenden County
56.4
7. Union County
52.3
8. Hopkins Central
52.0
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
84.0
2. Owensboro
75.6
3. Breckinridge County
72.8
4. Meade County
70.2
5. Grayson County
54.6
6. Butler County
50.6
7. Muhlenberg County
50.4
8. McLean County
38.6
4TH REGION
1. Franklin-Simpson
81.3
2. Bowling Green
71.3
3. Metcalfe County
64.4
3. Warren East
64.4
5. Russell County
64.1
6. South Warren
60.7
7. Todd Central
57.4
8. Allen County
57.0
5TH REGION
1. Bethlehem
83.2
2. North Hardin
76.5
3. Bardstown
73.8
4. Taylor County
73.5
5. John Hardin
64.5
6. Green County
63.0
7. Hart County
57.4
8. Marion County
41.9
6TH REGION
1. Butler
76.0
2. Bullitt East
72.6
3. Mercy
66.6
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
63.5
5. Bullitt Central
54.5
5. North Bullitt
54.5
7. Louisville Holy Cross
49.2
8. Western
9.2
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
89.0
2. Assumption
81.3
3. Manual
80.0
4. Central
73.4
5. Christian Academy-Louisville
70.4
6. Ballard
60.2
6. Male
60.2
8. Seneca
30.5
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
82.2
2. Simon Kenton
77.8
3. South Oldham
69.4
4. Spencer County
68.4
5. Grant County
64.9
6. Owen County
53.1
7. North Oldham
52.8
8. Trimble County
43.7
9TH REGION
1. Cooper
86.7
2. Covington Holy Cross
85.2
3. Ryle
80.6
4. Notre Dame
76.5
5. Dixie Heights
73.9
6. Highlands
73.8
7. St. Henry
55.2
8. Bellevue
49.4
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
85.2
2. Montgomery County
75.7
3. Campbell County
70.1
4. Nicholas County
62.3
5. Scott
61.3
6. Bracken County
57.8
7. Mason County
56.7
8. Pendleton County
43.0
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
83.2
2. Frederick Douglass
81.7
3. Henry Clay
71.4
4. Madison Central
71.3
5. Great Crossing
66.4
6. Madison Southern
66.3
7. Lafayette
63.7
8. Tates Creek
61.8
12TH REGION
1. Danville Christian
78.0
2. Pulaski County
77.6
3. Rockcastle County
73.3
4. Southwestern
72.4
5. West Jessamine
67.5
6. Mercer County
66.2
7. Danville
61.3
8. Wayne County
59.7
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
82.0
2. Corbin
80.3
3. Knox Central
75.1
4. South Laurel
74.2
5. Jackson County
70.1
6. Pineville
61.7
7. Bell County
61.4
8. Harlan
59.5
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
66.9
2. Owsley County
65.6
3. Perry Central
65.1
4. Letcher Central
60.9
5. Hazard
53.7
6. Estill County
46.7
7. Breathitt County
43.1
8. Wolfe County
38.1
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
81.4
2. Johnson Central
69.8
3. Martin County
64.0
4. Lawrence County
61.0
5. Belfry
55.0
6. Pike Central
52.8
7. Prestonsburg
52.7
8. Floyd Central
48.7
16TH REGION
1. Russell
83.6
2. Ashland Blazer
83.0
3. Boyd County
68.9
4. Fleming County
62.9
5. Rowan County
57.8
6. Morgan County
52.9
7. Raceland
52.5
8. Elliott County
46.5
---------------------------------------------------------
