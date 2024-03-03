High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s ratings for Kentucky’s girls region tournaments

Dave Cantrall
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

1ST REGION

Rating

1. McCracken County

80.8

2. Calloway County

72.6

3. Graves County

70.8

4. Marshall County

66.0

5. Carlisle County

52.1

6. Fulton County

48.0

7. Paducah Tilghman

40.7

8. Ballard Memorial

39.0





2ND REGION



1. Henderson County

78.1

2. Christian County

63.0

3. Lyon County

60.1

4. Madisonville

59.6

5. Hopkinsville

58.2

6. Crittenden County

56.4

7. Union County

52.3

8. Hopkins Central

52.0





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

84.0

2. Owensboro

75.6

3. Breckinridge County

72.8

4. Meade County

70.2

5. Grayson County

54.6

6. Butler County

50.6

7. Muhlenberg County

50.4

8. McLean County

38.6





4TH REGION



1. Franklin-Simpson

81.3

2. Bowling Green

71.3

3. Metcalfe County

64.4

3. Warren East

64.4

5. Russell County

64.1

6. South Warren

60.7

7. Todd Central

57.4

8. Allen County

57.0





5TH REGION



1. Bethlehem

83.2

2. North Hardin

76.5

3. Bardstown

73.8

4. Taylor County

73.5

5. John Hardin

64.5

6. Green County

63.0

7. Hart County

57.4

8. Marion County

41.9





6TH REGION



1. Butler

76.0

2. Bullitt East

72.6

3. Mercy

66.6

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

63.5

5. Bullitt Central

54.5

5. North Bullitt

54.5

7. Louisville Holy Cross

49.2

8. Western

9.2





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

89.0

2. Assumption

81.3

3. Manual

80.0

4. Central

73.4

5. Christian Academy-Louisville

70.4

6. Ballard

60.2

6. Male

60.2

8. Seneca

30.5





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

82.2

2. Simon Kenton

77.8

3. South Oldham

69.4

4. Spencer County

68.4

5. Grant County

64.9

6. Owen County

53.1

7. North Oldham

52.8

8. Trimble County

43.7





9TH REGION



1. Cooper

86.7

2. Covington Holy Cross

85.2

3. Ryle

80.6

4. Notre Dame

76.5

5. Dixie Heights

73.9

6. Highlands

73.8

7. St. Henry

55.2

8. Bellevue

49.4





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

85.2

2. Montgomery County

75.7

3. Campbell County

70.1

4. Nicholas County

62.3

5. Scott

61.3

6. Bracken County

57.8

7. Mason County

56.7

8. Pendleton County

43.0





11TH REGION



1. Franklin County

83.2

2. Frederick Douglass

81.7

3. Henry Clay

71.4

4. Madison Central

71.3

5. Great Crossing

66.4

6. Madison Southern

66.3

7. Lafayette

63.7

8. Tates Creek

61.8





12TH REGION



1. Danville Christian

78.0

2. Pulaski County

77.6

3. Rockcastle County

73.3

4. Southwestern

72.4

5. West Jessamine

67.5

6. Mercer County

66.2

7. Danville

61.3

8. Wayne County

59.7





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

82.0

2. Corbin

80.3

3. Knox Central

75.1

4. South Laurel

74.2

5. Jackson County

70.1

6. Pineville

61.7

7. Bell County

61.4

8. Harlan

59.5





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

66.9

2. Owsley County

65.6

3. Perry Central

65.1

4. Letcher Central

60.9

5. Hazard

53.7

6. Estill County

46.7

7. Breathitt County

43.1

8. Wolfe County

38.1





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

81.4

2. Johnson Central

69.8

3. Martin County

64.0

4. Lawrence County

61.0

5. Belfry

55.0

6. Pike Central

52.8

7. Prestonsburg

52.7

8. Floyd Central

48.7





16TH REGION



1. Russell

83.6

2. Ashland Blazer

83.0

3. Boyd County

68.9

4. Fleming County

62.9

5. Rowan County

57.8

6. Morgan County

52.9

7. Raceland

52.5

8. Elliott County

46.5

Franklin County’s Leia Hogan (5) passes the ball out to teammate Rachel Shropshire (12) at the 3-point line during the Flyers’ 66-46 win over Ryle at Franklin County High School in Frankfort on Feb. 15.
