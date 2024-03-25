High school baseball preview: Lexington Catholic tops among four ranked city teams

Four of Lexington’s nine high school baseball teams began the season on March 11 as top-25 teams, according to Prep Baseball Report’s preseason rankings. Defending 11th Region champion Lexington Catholic ranked the highest at No. 6.

Incredibly, despite the chill of March the season is already two weeks underway as the city’s hopefuls barrel toward the postseason, which begins with district tournaments on May 20, just eight weeks away.

Here’s a look at the Lexington baseball landscape in order of teams’ preseason ranking (or order of finish last season for unranked teams), including top players and coaches’ comments.

Stats are from last season. Statewide rankings are according to PrepBaseballReport.com in conjunction with the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. All comments in quotes are from the coach.

Lexington Catholic’s Owen Jenkins (2) waits in the batter’s box against Paul Laurence Dunbar during a game on April 18, 2023.

Last season: 30-10. 43rd District and 11th Region champions. Reached state quarterfinals.

Preseason rank: No. 6.

This season’s start: 7-3.

Big hitters: Owen Jenkins, 3B/C, Jr. (.471 AVG, 57 H, 54 R; 53 RBI, 6 HR, 24 SB); Cody Decker, RHP/U, Jr. (.406 AVG); Zachery Rayyan, OF/RHP, Sr. (.257 AVG, 29 H, 22 R, 23 RBI); Burkley Bounds, INF/RHP, Sr. (.297 AVG, 32 R, 25 RBI).

On the bump: Brody Rogers, LHP, Sr. (5-1, 3.78 ERA, 38 K); Pierre Kauffman, RHP, Jr. (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 42 K, 1 SV); Jack Sams RHP, Jr. (4-0, 2.46 ERA, 45 K, 3 SV).

College commits: Jenkins, Louisville; Sams, Kentucky; Connor Busson, Gardner Webb; Cole Mischel, Transylvania; Zach Grigalis, Colorado Mesa.

Notes: Jenkins has been pegged as a Louisville commit since his freshman year and was among the state leaders in average, hits, triples, homers and RBI last season. Bounds is a Lafayette transfer. Max Daugherty, 3B/U, Sr., got off to a hot start, hitting .417 over his first four games.

Coach Scott Downs says: “My outlook for this season is the obvious, to get back to the state tournament and win the whole thing. My goal for this team is to stay on an even plane and leave it all on the field with no regrets.”

Last season: 19-15.

Preseason rank: No. 12.

This season’s start: 3-2.

Big hitters: Reece Harbison, SS/RHP, Jr. (.345 AVG, 28 R, 22 RBI, 22 SB); Jaylen Edmonds, OF, Sr. (.330 AVG, 25 R, 25 RBI, 1 HR, 18 SB); Jeremiah Lowe, OF, Sr. (.273 AVG, 18 R, 14 RBI, 17 SB); Calvin Johnson, 2B/SS, Jr. (.299 AVG, 31 R, 18 RBI, 1 HR, 25 BB, 20 SB); Leighton Harris*, 1B/LHP, Sr. (.294 AVG, 29 R, 22 RBI, 2 HR, 19 SB).

On the bump: Harris*, LHP (2-1, 5.08 ERA, 38 K, 2 SV); Martin Vander Plaats, RHP, So. (4-1, 2.50 ERA, 18 K).

College commits: Harris, Kentucky; Johnson, Eastern Kentucky; Lowe, Michigan (football).

Notes: Coach Braden Johnson succeeds Eddie Brooks, now coach at George Rogers Clark. Harris*, whose stats above are from his sophomore year, injured his knee playing basketball and missed all of 2023. His fastball ranges from 88-92 mph and he’s expected to be a key bat in the middle of the order. Lowe opted against spring football at Michigan to complete his baseball career with the Broncos and has “transformed into a leader.” Calvin Johnson “packs a serious punch with his bat.”

Coach Johnson says: “As a first-year head coach, I cannot wait to see what this group can do. The biggest difference this year, if we are to make an improvement, will be our focus and accountability. We have a group that already has their sights on tournament time and an experienced group that is determined to hold each other accountable along the way.”

Last season: 29-9. 42nd District champion. Reached 11th Region semifinals.

Preseason rank: No. 18.

This season’s start: 4-1.

Big hitters: Charlie Slabaugh, OF/LHP, Jr. (.420 AVG, 47 H, 51 R, 14 RBI, 17 SB); Gary Gibson, OF/RHP, So. (.262 AVG, 13 R, 8 RBI, 1 HR).

On the bump: Owen Murphy, RHP, Jr. (7-0, 2.68 ERA, 41 K, 2 SV); Gibson, RHP, So. (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 31 K, 1 SV).

College commits: Slabaugh, Columbia; Gibson, Kentucky.

Notes: Slabaugh has led Sayre in offensive production each of the last two seasons and is just a junior. The Spartans won the All “A” Classic small-school state championship and their third straight 42nd District title last year but graduated a number of key players. Coach Kevin Clary hails Gibson as a “legit Power Five player who will be a mainstay in the middle of our lineup and on the mound.” And Murphy “is ready to take the next step as a frontline starter.”

Coach Clary says: “I feel like the seniors we have this year will continue the legacy that last year’s seniors worked so hard to create. I am really excited about my team. We have a really good mix of under and upperclassmen who are ready to accept the challenge.”

Last season: 22-13.

Preseason rank: No. 22.

This season’s start: 2-6.

Big hitters: Isaac Rone, RHP/3B, Sr. (.371 AVG, 18 R, 17 RBI, 2 HR); Nore Day, INF/OF, Sr. (.371 AVG, 8 R, 8 RBI).

On the bump: Giancarlo Gonzalez, LHP/OF/1B, Sr. (5-1, 1.24 ERA, 53 K); Chardy Tierney, RHO, Sr. (3-2, 1.38 ERA, 51 K, 1 SV); Rogers Kobes RHP, Sr. (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 27 K); Isaac Rone, RHP Sr. (3-1, 1.81 ERA, 24 K)..

College commits: Tierney, Eastern Kentucky; Day, Rio Grande; Gonzalez, Transylvania; Kobes, Spalding; Jayden Parsons, Campbellsville; Rone, Centre.

Notes: With 13 graduated off last season’s team, “we will have a very new look offensively and defensively.” But the Blue Devils return seven of their eight top pitchers. Ian Rone, a junior, and Isaac Rone, a senior, are brothers.

Coach Jordan Tarrence says: “Our strength as a team will be our pitching staff, both in quality and in depth … We have many players getting their first taste of varsity action, but I am very optimistic in their potential. It will be a group of guys who play hard, play together and are exciting to watch.”

Last season: 22-10. 43rd District runner-up.

This season’s start: 4-2.

Big hitters: Logan Pittmon, OF, Sr. (.278 AVG, 28 R, 19 RBI); Nick Griffith, SS/2B, Jr. (.260 AVG, 30 R, 18 RBI, 2 HR); Tyler Baker, INF, Jr. (.266 AVG, 16 R, 16 RBI).

On the bump: Trey Todd RHP, Sr. (2-0, 2.33 ERA, 12 K); Carson Quenon, RHP/3B, So. (1-0, 1.97 ERA, 6 K).

College commits: Griffith, Kansas State; Todd, Asbury; Pittmon, Georgetown College.

Notes: Zach Williams takes over the program after four years as an assistant coach at Woodford County. A native of Louisville, he played college ball at St. Catherine and Midway. Dunbar ranked among the state’s best teams last year but got knocked out in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.

Coach Williams says: “We lost a ton of innings on the mound last year so we are looking for guys to step up and fill roles they have not had to in the past. Offensively, we have a different approach than in years past. This group has the potential to turn some heads, all it takes is playing together, having each other’s back and doing the little things right.”

Last season: 20-9.

This season’s start: 0-7.

Big hitters: Chase Moore, INF/OF/RHP, Sr. (.341 AVG, 34 R, 27 RBI, 2 HR); Cooper Jackson, INF/OF/RHP, Jr. (.305 AVG, 34 R, 8 RBI, 17 SB); Jamison Craig, OF/RHP, Sr. (.312 AVG, 21 R, 11 RBI, 13 SB).

On the bump: Carson Van Haaren RHP, Sr. (2-1, 2.10 ERA, 75 K, 2 SV); Craig, RHP (2-1, 0.54 ERA, 11 K, 3 SV); Ethan Ratley, C/INF/RHP, Jr. (1-1, 6.68 ERA, 11 K).

College commits: Van Haaren, Eastern Kentucky; Craig, Centre; Cash Doolin, Transylvania; Thomas Seigler, Centre (football).

Notes: Thomas Siegler took a couple of seasons off from baseball but returns for his senior year and “he will play a major role for us.” The 43rd District had three top-10 teams going into last postseason with the No. 10 Commodores losing an extra-inning heartbreaker to No. 7 Dunbar in the district semifinals.

Coach Jeff Chapuran says: “We have a lot of returning experience this year that will pay dividends for us both in the tough schedule we have and in the always tough 43rd District. Carson Van Haaren will lead us on the mound and finding pitching depth will be key to our success. Jamison Craig and Chase Moore will be catalysts for us in the middle of the order, while Cooper Jackson will be the spark plug at the top.”

Last season: 15-14.

This season’s start: 1-2.

Big hitters: Blake Campbell, OF/2B/RHP, Jr. (.349 AVG, 31 R, 25 RBI, 3 HR, 12 SB); Sean Stafford, INF/RHP, Jr. (.351 AVG, 27 R, 11 RBI, 10 SB); Andrew Dixon, OF/1B/LHP, Jr. (.333 AVG, 26 R, 21 RBI, 1 HR); Woods Frye, 3B/RHP, Jr. (.333 AVG; 29 R, 19 RBI, 11 2B).

On the bump: Noah Cook, RHP, Jr. (4-2, 3.25 ERA, 35 K); Dixon, LHP, (3-4, 4.30 ERA, 46 K); Blake Campbell, RHP (1-0, 3.42 ERA14 K); Frye, RHP (2-0, 4.42 ERA, 15 K).

College commits: Campbell, Air Force.

Notes: Eight starters return, including the entire pitching staff. Campbell, Frye, Dixon, Stafford, and Jax Herrera, all juniors, “will pace the offense.” Dixon and Cook are coming off solid sophomore years and are expected to lead the pitching staff.

Coach Seth Knight says: “Looking to improve on last season when we overachieved in most people’s eyes. We gained a lot of experience last year and hope to continue to improve and battle in the tough 43rd District.”

Last season: 14-21.

This season’s start: 3-1.

Big hitters: Brady Binder, OF/RHP, Sr. (.370 AVG, 17 R, 19 RBI, 14 2B, 2 HR); Cam Napier, SS/RHP, Sr. (.289 AVG, 26 R, 15 RBI, 1 HR).

On the bump: Ransom Payton, LHP/OF, Jr. (3-4, 3.59 ERA, 59 K); Binder, RHP (0-3, 4.74 ERA); Tyler Washburn, RHP, Jr. (1-3, 2.33 ERA, 25 K).

College commits: Payton, Kentucky.

Notes: Senior left-hander Nate Stivers is returning to action after an elbow nerve issue kept him out last season. Lafayette struggled to string wins together a year ago and went 1-8 against 43rd District teams. It already has wins over preseason top-25 teams Henry Clay and St. Xavier this season.

Coach Chris Langston says: “We were very inexperienced last year. We should have gained some maturity and be ready to compete for a district and regional championship.”

Last season: 1-25.

This season’s start: 3-1.

Big hitters: Trenton Cutwright, OF, Sr. (.284 AVG, 12 R, 5 RBI, 14 SB); Jordan Carter, SS/RHP, Jr. (.270 AVG, 7 R, 3 RBI); Samuel Wilkerson, INF/RHP, Jr. (.258 AVG, 10 R, 8 RBI).

On the bump: Wilkerson, RHP (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 20 K); Ethan Hagan, RHP, Sr. (0-3, 6.27 ERA, 17 K).

College commits: Cutwright, Campbellsville (football and baseball); Hagan, Wilmington College.

Notes: The Defenders had just one senior last season, but have seven this year as they continue to build on youth. Second-year coach Erik Hagen has 33 seventh, eighth and ninth graders in the program, “which is huge for our future.”.

Coach Hagen says: “Our players have a better understanding of what it takes to compete as a team in this incredibly difficult region. … We have younger players who have made huge strides over the offseason. … We want continue the rebirth of athletics at Station.”