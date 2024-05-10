High-roller swears he was drugged at Vegas blackjack table, offers $1 million for proof

Las Vegas residents may have recently spotted red and yellow billboards offering a $1 million reward for information regarding a drugging at MGM Grand on Dec. 10, 2021.

"WHO DRUGGED A PLAYER'S DRINK AT MGM MANSION BAR DECEMBER 10, 2021," can be read on the billboards.

The billboards allude to a federal lawsuit filed in November 2022 by Dwight Manley, a Southern California real estate developer and former sports agent who claims he was drugged with Ketamine while playing blackjack in the high-limit area of the MGM casino.

Due to the effects of the Ketamine, Manley "was so disoriented that he left $500,000 in gaming chips on the blackjack table" and was extended $3.5 million in casino credits without his knowledge, according to the complaint filed in the District of Nevada.

"Upon getting up from the blackjack table, (Manley's) friends quickly realized something was seriously wrong with (Manley) and took him back to his villa, keeping him from leaving the hotel (instead of traveling to the Venetian)," the suit said. "(Manley) was so disoriented that he could not stand or walk without assistance."

Pictured is a billboard in Las Vegas, Nevada offering $1 million for anyone with information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person who drugged Southern California real estate developer Dwight Manley at MGM Grand on Dec. 10, 2021.

'He's got about 14 of them around town'

Manley hired De Becker Investigations, a private investigation and consulting firm in Las Vegas, to look into his case, Hal de Becker, III, the firm's president, told USA TODAY.

"(Manley) is paying for the billboards," de Becker said. "He's got about 14 of them around town displaying the same signage for a $1 million reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person that drugged him in MGM."

The billboards have been up for a week, according to de Becker.

How was Dwight Manley drugged?

Manley had traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2021, with his girlfriend and a few friends to enter a poker tournament being held at MGM, the complaint says. Once he sat down at the blackjack table, he drank an Old Fashioned cocktail and eventually began to feel disoriented, the file continued.

The real estate executive became so incapacitated he "shattered an ashtray, cut his hand and was bleeding onto the blackjack table's felt," the suit says. Manley did not "recall cutting his hand, did not feel any pain and was unaware that he was bleeding," according to the complaint.

In less than three hours, Manley said MGM increased his credit and "extended him credit in an amount significantly higher than it ever had extended (him) in more than 30 years of the casino (and) patron relationship."

The MGM's motion to dismiss counters Manley's claim and says he requested and executed three credit increases totaling $3.5 million.

Despite Manley the next day notifying MGM of the drugging and filing a police report, the hotel and casino said he owed them $2 million for the casino credits and an additional $440,000, according to the complaint.

What are casino credits?

During Manley's visits to the MGM casino, he would often gamble with credit, according to a motion to dismiss filed in April by MGM Grand. Casino credits are repaid with funds from the player's checking account, generally in 15 to 45 days, Global Gaming Business magazine said.

The case is still ongoing with the most recent court action occurring on May 9.

USA TODAY contacted MGM Grand, the hotel and casino's attorneys and Manley's attorneys but did not receive a response.

How to claim the $1 million reward?

People who visit the website displayed on the billboard will see more information about the reward, including how to claim it.

Anyone with information or tips can email De Becker Investigations, according to the website.

"We're intercepting the inquiries that come in," de Becker said regarding his firm's role. "We're getting a lot of them."

The individual submitting the information must agree to 15 conditions listed on the website, such as allowing LVReward LLC to reserve the right "to cancel, suspend or modify the terms of this offer before a reward is earned." LVReward LLC is an LLC that Manley and the firm are using for the reward, according to de Becker.

The reward was originally $500,000, but it has been doubled to $1 million. It is unclear when and why Manley doubled the reward.

