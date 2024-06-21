High-risk sex offender charged with rape in White Plains

A high-risk sex offender still under parole supervision for a 2010 rape conviction was arrested this week by White Plains police and charged in the rape of a woman at his Bogert Avenue home.

And neighbors said they were never notified that Eugene Feeney, who has twice served prison stints for sex crimes, was a sex offender living near them.

Feeney, 55, had already been facing weapon, assault and criminal mischief charges stemming from an incident in November.

There was a lengthy police presence on Bogert Avenue Sunday and Monday before and after Feeney's arrest there but police officials did not respond to emails requesting details. Capt. James Spencer released his weekly arrest report Friday morning that mentioned Feeney's arrest on a charge of first-degree rape.

Later, he said in an email that on Sunday afternoon, police responded to the house to check on a woman who was there. She asked to leave and at police headquarters told police she had been sexually assaulted. Feeney was charged following an investigation.

Feeney was ordered held without bail at the Westchester County jail following his arraignment Monday on the rape charge and a charge of first-degree criminal sex act. He is due back in City Court on July 2.

He served four years in prison following a 2005 conviction for 3rd-degree criminal sex act.

Six weeks after his release in December 2008, he was arrested on rape, robbery and assault charges. He was convicted later in 2009 and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. He was paroled in late 2021 but his post release supervision does not end until 2034.

He is listed as a Level 3 offender on the state sex offender registry.

Following his arrest in November, Feeney was held at the county jail until posting bail on Jan.18. He was then placed on GPS monitoring, was required to report weekly to his parole officer in person and was subject to frequent phone contact and home visits at his home, according to a spokeswoman at the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Sex offender Eugene Feeney charged with rape in White Plains