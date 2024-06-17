High-ranking NYPD inspector from Rockland charged with DWI, destroying evidence, DA says

A high-ranking New York City police officer from Rockland has been indicted on charges accusing him of covering up a drunken driving incident involving his girlfriend, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Deputy Inspector Paul Zangrilli is accused of letting his date drive his unmarked police vehicle after they had been drinking for several hours in August 2022, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said in a news release.

Zangrilli, 44, sat in the passenger seat, while Nikole Rupple, 35, hit a cab and drove off, the release said. Zangrilli later drove the car while intoxicated, lied to investigators, tried to pay off the cabbie, and attempted to have video evidence erased, according to the prosecutor's office.

A grand jury returned a multi-count indictment against Zangrilli and Rupple.

Zangrilli pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan pending another court appearance in September. He and an attorney could not be reached for comment.

The NYPD reported he's been suspended without pay from a reportedly $200,000 position.

The felony counts against Zangrilli include tampering with physical evidence; two counts of first-degree falsifying business records; two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; second-degree obstructing governmental administration; two counts of official misconduct; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Rupple faces one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury.

DA: Zangrilli 'went to great lengths' to cover up accident

Bragg, a former NYPD officer, called their actions dangerous and said Zangrilli violated the public trust.

“This alleged behavior was incredibly dangerous, leading to injuries for one cab driver and putting the safety of many other drivers and pedestrians at risk," Bragg said. "Furthermore, this NYPD Deputy Inspector, then a Commanding Officer, allegedly went to great lengths to cover up the incident to avoid responsibility.”

According to the District Attorney's Office, Zangrilli called a duty captain and falsely said that he had been driving to work at the time of the Aug. 15, 2022 collision and safely pulled over as soon as possible. They also said he called the owner of the bar where he and Rupple drank, American Whiskey bar near Penn Station, and asked him to delete the security cameras’ surveillance video. The video technician did so the next morning.

Zangrilli also falsely told an Inspector with Internal Affairs that he had gone to his Rockland County home, the DA's office said. When an officer arrived at his home to conduct a “Fitness for Duty” observation to determine if he was intoxicated, he was not there. They found him at Rupple's apartment.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYPD Deputy Inspector Paul Zangrilli suspended, faces felonies