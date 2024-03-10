High-quality child care should be affordable, accessible for all families

In Florida, many families face a big challenge when it comes to finding quality, affordable child care. The Florida Chamber Foundation report, Untapped Potential, shows this problem is costing the state a lot of money – about $5.4 billion annually. This happens because working parents are forced to step away from their jobs to care for children under the age of 6. It found that 64% of parents with young children missed work or school in the past three months because of child care-related issues.

Melanie Stefanowicz

A survey of more than 500 parents showed that most respondents choose where to send their kids based on what they can afford. They were spending an average of $730 a month on child care services. This reality is echoed across our region of Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties, highlighting a critical need for supportive services.

Recognizing the challenges facing low-income, working families, Florida’s School Readiness Program offers a beacon of hope. This program provides high-quality early learning programs and financial assistance to families, ensuring that cost does not prevent children from receiving the quality care and education they deserve. But how exactly does this translate into benefits for families in Southwest Florida?

First, the School Readiness Program is designed to support children’s cognitive, emotional and social development. The quality child care centers that participate in the program offer structured learning environments where children can engage in activities that stimulate their minds and foster a love for learning. These early educational experiences are crucial as research consistently shows that children who attend high-quality early learning programs are more likely to do well in school, graduate high school and become productive members of society.

The program can also provide much-needed financial relief for low-income, working families. By subsidizing the cost of child care, parents are able to maintain employment or pursue educational opportunities while knowing their children are in a safe, nurturing environment. This is not simply a short-term solution, but an investment into the economic stability of our families, which in turn contributes to a more resilient, thriving community.

The Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida is committed to helping families navigate these challenges and connect with quality child care services that align with their work, school and life schedules. We serve as a bridge between families and the resources available through Florida’s School Readiness, providing financial assistance and access to high-quality programs that can change the trajectory of a child’s life.

In partnership with parents, child care providers and the broader community, we are building the foundations for lifelong learning and success because every child in Southwest Florida deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information on School Readiness programs or to apply for child care assistance, please visit ELCofSWFL.org or call the Early Learning Coalition office at 239-935-6100.

Melanie Stefanowicz is the CEO for the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, which provides access to high-quality early education services for children in Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: High-quality child care should be affordable, accessible for families