High powered rifle used in shooting of two people

Feb. 29—ANDERSON — Shawn Gardner is wanted on charges including attempted murder after firing into a parked car with a high-powered rifle.

Arrest warrants were issued for Gardner, 29, 1600 block of West 10th Street, in connection with the shooting of two people near the intersection of Madison and Nichol avenues on Feb. 23.

Gardner has not been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder, two counts aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Gardner is believed to have fled the Anderson area, but will eventually be caught.

A man and woman were shot while sitting in a vehicle near the intersection.

The man was shot in the chest and was missing fingers from his left hand. The woman was shot in the left eye with what was described as a grazing wound.

Both were treated and released from area hospitals.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman said she was sitting in the driver's side of the vehicle eating when out of nowhere the windshield "busted out."

She said there wasn't any arguing taking place.

The man told investigators that the shooter was a person who had shot up a house on Feb. 13. He told police that he believed Gardner was trying to murder him.

Video from a nearby convenience store shows Gardner appearing to be sneaking up on the vehicle and moving in a stealthy fashion, according to the court document.

"The suspect puts the muzzle of the rifle directly into the driver's side front window and fires a round," the affidavit reads. "You can see the round exiting through the passenger side window."

Police recovered three shell casings from the car, which had two bullet holes through the windshield.

Video from the intersection of Tenth and Sycamore streets shows a vehicle pulling up in front of Garner's residence and Gardner getting out holding a rifle.

The APD SWAT team served a search warrant on Gardner's residence Feb. 24.

His father said Gardner told him he had "messed up" and ran out of the house. His father was told that Gardner was involved in a shooting.

The rifle was not found at the residence.

Negotiators attempted to reach Gardner on his cellphone, but it was turned off.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723; or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.