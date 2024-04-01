High Point men arrested in Thomasville robberies

Apr. 1—THOMASVILLE — A High Point man has been charged by police in several armed robberies in Thomasville during a two-week period, and another High Point man was charged with involvement in the most recent robbery.

Brandon Tyshon Mills, 27, was taken into custody Saturday after a robbery of a convenience store, the Thomasville Police Department reports. Mills was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $175,000 secured.

The driver of the car, Terez Lamar Breeden, 28, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and driving while impaired. Bond was set at $30,000 secured.

Thomasville police say the series of armed robberies began about 11 p.m. March 17 at Marco's Pizza on Randolph Street. Witnesses reported a man entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

On March 22 just before 7 p.m., a man robbed Campbell's Mini Mart on Guilford Street. Witnesses provided a similar description of the robber.

Thomasville detectives learned a similar robbery had occurred in High Point and together with the High Point Police Department identified who they thought was the robber. Thomasville detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mills but were unable to find him.

On March 27 just before 10:45 p.m., a man entered the Stop & Shop on National Highway, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Investigators were able to identify the vehicle he left in.

On Saturday just before 10:35 p.m., the Speedway on Randolph Street was robbed. While some Thomasville officers went to the store, others quickly covered potential escape routes to High Point looking for the vehicle.

Officers found it traveling north on Interstate 85 Business, also known as U.S. 29, near National Highway. As officers were stopping the vehicle and the driver was slowing down, the passenger, Mills, ran from the car.

The vehicle stopped and the driver, Breeden, was taken into custody.

Officers who ran after Mills soon caught up him near Old Dominion Way.

Mills and Breeden were booked into the Davidson County Jail in Lexington. Additional charges are possible, police said.