High-paying jobs you don't need a college degree for, most in-demand jobs in Delaware

College isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a string of low-paying jobs.

Whether the cost of higher education is too much for your wallet or you’re taking a few years to sort out your aspirations before declaring a major, there are plenty of reasons why a college degree might not be the path for you.

Whatever the reason, there are plenty of high-paying jobs you don’t need a college degree for that might surprise you, and a lot of those industries are in need of workers here in Delaware.

Here’s a list of high-paying jobs that don't require a degree and some of the most in-demand jobs in Delaware.

What is a ‘high-paying job’ in Delaware?

In the 2022 Occupation and Industry Projections report from the Office of Occupational and Labor Market Information, the Delaware Department of Labor defines annual salaries in the following ways:

A low annual salary is below $29,650.

A below average annual salary is between $29,651 to $38,300.

An average annual salary is between $38,301 to $51,200.

An above average annual salary is between $51,201 to $68,000.

A high annual salary is above $68,000.

In accordance with the thresholds provided by the Department of Labor, the jobs listed as “high paying” in this story will have an annual salary of $51,201 or greater.

High-paying jobs in Delaware that don't require a college degree

The following high-paying jobs in Delaware do not require a college degree. The annual mean wage for each role is supplied by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates for Delaware in 2022. Note that this is not a complete list of all high-paying job opportunities where a college degree is not required:

Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $140,630.

Postmasters and Mail Superintendents: $88,630.

Occupational health and safety technicians: $86,590.

Food service managers: $78,410.

Buyers and purchasing agents: $79,050.

Legal support workers: $78,170.

Claims adjusters, examiners and investigators: $77,480.

Business operations specialists: $75,160.

Property, real estate and community association managers: $70,090.

First-line supervisors of correctional officers: $66,150.

Computer user support specialists: $65,300.

Lodging managers: $64,640.

Audio and video equipment technicians: $63,850. Listed as needing vocational education.

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: $57,360. Listed as needing vocational education.

Fish and game wardens: $56,030.

Surgical technologists: $55,850. Listed as needing vocational education.

Health information technologists and medical registrars: $55,690. Listed as needing vocational education.

Fire inspectors and investigators: $53,700.

Health technologist and technicians: $52,930.

Dental assistants: $52,500. Listed as needing vocational education.

Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors: $52,170.

High-demand jobs in Delaware

Employment application

The 2022 Occupation and Industry Projections report lists the projected opening and growth for job candidates by education level, finding that from 2012 to 2022. (Openings are existing positions that are available again.)

Doctorate/professional opportunities saw 3,170 openings, 950 new jobs and an annual percent growth of 0.8%.

Master’s degree opportunities saw 2,690 openings, 1040 new jobs and an annual percent growth of 1.3%.

Bachelor’s degree opportunities saw 25,020 openings, 8,400 new jobs and an annual percent growth of 1%.

Associate degree opportunities saw 7,340 openings, 3,090 new jobs and an annual percent growth of 1.4%.

Vocational education opportunities saw 8,070 openings, 3,210 new jobs and an annual percent growth rate of 1.3%.

High school graduate opportunities saw 46,450 openings, 14,300 new jobs and an annual percent growth rate of 0.8%.

Opportunities for those with less than a high school degree saw 47,280 openings, 10,070 new jobs and an annual percent growth rate of 0.8%.

Most of the industries classified by the report saw growth from 2012 to 2022. The only industries mentioned by the report as seeing a decline are agriculture, forestry and fishing; utilities; and management of companies and enterprises.

Milton Elementary ESL teacher Jackie (Jacqueline) Wager teaches an bilingual reading class at Milton Elementary School in Milton, Delaware, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

The occupations with the most annual openings in Delaware from 2012-2022 are:

Retail salespersons: $32,530.

Combined food preparation/serving workers, including fast food: $30,420.

Cashiers: $27,360.

Waiters and waitresses: $31,420.

Registered nurses: $85,020.

Customer service representatives: $42,460.

Laborers and freight, stock and material movers, hand: $37,570.

Janitors and cleaners, excluding maids and housekeeping cleaners: $33,450.

Nursing assistants: $36,670.

Accountants and auditors: $84,620.

Office clerks, general: $37,540.

First-line supervisors of office and admin support workers: $68,950.

Meat, poultry and fish cutters and trimmers: $31,190.

Stock clerks and order fillers: $31,910.

Medical secretaries: $40,230.

Elementary school teachers, except special education: $64,100.

Secretary and administrative assistants, excluding legal, medical and executive: $44,640.

First-line supervisors of retail sales workers: $53,800.

All occupations, except medical secretaries, saw increases in openings due to replacements. Medical secretary roles had more openings due to growth.

